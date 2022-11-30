Concert roundup: Holiday music is in the air

Now that Thanksgiving is finally out of the way, it’s time to crank up the Christmas music. Local groups have been busy preparing for their annual holiday performances, and audiences have quite a few to pick from this weekend to help celebrate the season.

Fredericksburg

Symphony Orchestra

The theme of this year’s holiday concert for the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The Holiday Pops concert Friday at Lifepoint Auditorium in Central Park will offer a mix of classic carols, modern arrangements and classical favorites, plus an appearance from Santa. The orchestra is led by Kevin Bartram.

Highlights from the show will be a new arrangement of “Greensleeves,” featuring concertmaster Robyn Bauer and principal cello Katherine Colburn, a clarinet piece called “Clarinet Candy” and a selection from “The Nutcracker.” The program also includes a medley from “The Sound of Music” and Vivaldi’s “Winter” from “The Four Seasons,” “Christmas Eve Sarajevo” by the Trans–Siberian Orchestra, “Dance of the Tumblers” and Christmas carols, of course.

The orchestra, now in its second season, will return to the stage with a Valentine’s Day Special: “Romantic Classics” on Feb. 17.

Holiday Pops: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Lifepoint Auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. $30. fredericksburgsymphony.org

Rappahannock

Choral Society

The Rappahannock Choral Society will present two offerings of its holiday concert at Chancellor High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Songs for “Christmastime: A Season of Hope” were selected by Bob Burnett, the group’s new conductor and artistic director.

“Given the turmoil in our everyday lives, our concert of joyous, tuneful and familiar music will lift spirits and help to transport our audience into that season of hope,” he said.

Holiday favorites on the program include “Whisper, Whisper,” “Hanerot Halalu,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” a Christmas carol singalong, and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

“I am probably most excited about our unaccompanied song ‘Whisper, Whisper,’ with its moving rhythms, close harmonies and lyrics dealing with the ‘tiny baby born today,’” Burnett said. “It represents to me one of the purest forms of ensemble singing.”

The 32-member choral group will be accompanied by Marilla Haas.

RCS president, Jennifer Turlington added, “I think people should come out to the concert because it’s important to take a moment to pause and enjoy the beauty and music being offered. It’s a way to start the holiday season off right with celebration and fun.”

“Christmastime: A Season of Hope,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. $5 and students are free. Tickets can be purchased from chorus members, online or at the door. 540/412-6152; rappahannock-choral-society.org

Musical notes

Other holiday concerts this weekend include the Blue Ridge Chorale, performing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper United Methodist Church; and the U.S. Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers, who will present “Sound the Bells: A Holiday Celebration” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View High School in Stafford County. The concert is free; reserve tickets at armyfieldband.com.

For more holiday events, see the Weekender calendar on page 10.