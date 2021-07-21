Daniel Bachman's new album links a tragic past to an uncertain future

Daniel Bachman’s new album, “Axacan,” is a tour through Virginia geography, history and ecology. Not strictly a music record, Bachman employs field recordings of nature sounds, radio static and a segment of a speech from Gov. Ralph Northam interspersed with Bachman’s intricate, finger-picked acoustic guitar. The unconventional approach gives “Axacan” an immersive quality that rewards repeated listening.
Themes of racial and environmental justice flow throughout the album.
“The title of this record, ‘Axacan,’ is a reference to the first Spanish missionary colony established in Virginia, circa 1570, which was ended when Native groups killed all of the Jesuit missionaries,” said Bachman. “This event would mark the start of sustained colonization efforts in Virginia. A 400-plus year period of violent creolization relentlessly pursued through means of racial capitalism, settler colonialism and a culture of white supremacy that we are still living to this day.”
Two of the song titles are taken from familiar places for Fredericksburg-area residents: Accokeek Creek and Ferry Farm in Stafford County. Bachman chose specific sites that were documented by the failed Spanish colony of Axacan. Both the environmental sounds and acoustic music were recorded within that area.
“Even the tunes that are entirely guitar-based were recorded at these sites,” said Bachman. “‘Coronach’ was recorded at the former site of Fredericksburg battlefield and Ferry Farm plantation, a site that is now a subdivision and is still very much haunted by its past. The birds, bugs, animal/plant sounds and unknown anomaly recordings on this album were taken from climate-sensitive sites, nature preserves and national parks.”
The sprawling 17-minute “Blue Ocean 0” begins with the sounds of waves and slowly morphs into a hypnotic drone of vibrating strings.
“‘Blue Ocean 0’ refers to a blue ocean event known as a complete absence of Arctic sea ice,” said Bachman. “A common threshold is when the area is less than 1 million sq. km. This new epoch is characterized by severe global sea-level rise, an event that would lead to the loss of the barrier islands where ‘Blue Ocean 0’ was recorded near Chincoteague, Va.”
“WBRP 47.5” may sound like an FM radio station’s call letters. But the song is a mix of radio scanning and the wind swaying pine trees on the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 47.5. The song echoes the kind of sounds you might encounter driving with the windows down on that stretch of highway.
Bachman makes a direct reference to the climate crisis with “Deep Adaptation.” It’s an atonal work of treated sounds and was named for Professor Jem Bendell’s influential 2017 paper that sounded an alarm about the immediate dangers of climate change.
“Axacan” expands Bachman’s previous work in a collage of musical and found sounds. The work has few words, but relies on natural and altered environmental recordings, primitive field recordings of Bachman’s guitar, and studio-recorded music to tell a story.
“In releasing this record, I hope that I can share some of this experience through the musical and non-musical forms that are on it,” said Bachman. “I hope that the sounds on this record are not only emotionally relatable to the listener, but also help to put our modern crises of the pandemic, climate change and white supremacy into a broader historical timeline, one we are still very much entangled in and one that we might only find our way out through similar human and non-human partnerships, as well as the rejection of our shared colonial supremacy.”
Bachman plans to follow up the release of “Axacan” this fall with an accompanying book of photos and art.
“I explore the themes that are vague on the record and back them up with visual elements and scholarly research,” said Bachman. “It should be out in the fall through the Publication Studio Hudson small print press.”