Daniel Bachman's new album links a tragic past to an uncertain future

The sprawling 17-minute “Blue Ocean 0” begins with the sounds of waves and slowly morphs into a hypnotic drone of vibrating strings.

“‘Blue Ocean 0’ refers to a blue ocean event known as a complete absence of Arctic sea ice,” said Bachman. “A common threshold is when the area is less than 1 million sq. km. This new epoch is characterized by severe global sea-level rise, an event that would lead to the loss of the barrier islands where ‘Blue Ocean 0’ was recorded near Chincoteague, Va.”

“WBRP 47.5” may sound like an FM radio station’s call letters. But the song is a mix of radio scanning and the wind swaying pine trees on the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 47.5. The song echoes the kind of sounds you might encounter driving with the windows down on that stretch of highway.

Bachman makes a direct reference to the climate crisis with “Deep Adaptation.” It’s an atonal work of treated sounds and was named for Professor Jem Bendell’s influential 2017 paper that sounded an alarm about the immediate dangers of climate change.

“Axacan” expands Bachman’s previous work in a collage of musical and found sounds. The work has few words, but relies on natural and altered environmental recordings, primitive field recordings of Bachman’s guitar, and studio-recorded music to tell a story.