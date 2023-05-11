Musicians who have local, national and international appearances to their credit and some who fit all three categories will perform at the Lake Anna Jazz Fest on Saturday.

The festival seems to have the lineup to back up its theme of “Traditional, Swing, Cool and Bop … Standards, Blues and Progressive Pop,” and kicks off at 1 p.m. at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral.

Artists appearing at the festival include The Pumphouse Blues Band, Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood, Antique Melody Show, Blackman Murray Russo, Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet, in addition to headliner Veronica Swift.

Local pianist Tim Holmes will alternate with the Fredericksburg Big Band during breaks between acts.

Fredericksburg’s own Wyatt Michael will also perform at the festival. The singer discovered jazz when he started listening to the music to wind down after a show playing lead guitar in a local rock ‘n’ roll band called Chasing Avenir. That listening led him to the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett.

“Michael Bublé was the first introduction I had to it,” said Michael, who didn’t start singing jazz until 2019. “My mom heard me listening to it and she told me to listen to the originals. Once I did that, it just snowballed from there, listening, finding new artists. I just fell more in love with it the more I listened to it.”

In February, Michael — who rose to national attention for his appearance on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” — sang with the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra.

“It was a great honor and privilege,” Michael said of his show with the orchestra. “I hope to play again with them for sure. It was amazing.”

“The Voice” was a nice boost to his career, the 26-year-old singer said. “It was a fun experience. You meet some nice people and make connections. Just having the footage is nice for talking to venues and stuff like that.”

Guitarist Chris Whiteman, drummer Emre Kartari, and bassist Paul Langosch will join Michael onstage at Lake Anna.

Michael, whose first singing gigs were at Amy’s Café in Fredericksburg, now makes 100 appearances nationally, at private parties, corporate events and festivals. But the best thing that happened to him in his musical career happened at a Fredericksburg assisted living facility.

“I sing at these assisted living facilities sometimes, just because they love the music so much, and they don’t really have that much to do. I sparked up a nice relationship with this one lady. Her name was Delores. She was my biggest fan,” Michael said.

“I went to the ‘The Voice’ came back and booked another show there. When I walked in, they told me that while I was gone, she passed away,” Michael said. “She left me a little booklet and two Sinatra tickets she used when she went to see him in New York. The music brought us together. I have those tickets and everything hanging up in my display with the rest of my prized possessions.”

Veronica Swift will close out the festival, taking the stage at 6 p.m. Swift grew up around musicians in the Waynesboro area and spent time on the road with her father Hod O’Brien, a bebop piano player, and her jazz-singer mother Stephanie Nekasian.

“Even though I knew it was different from all the other kids. It wasn’t like it was cool. It was just my life,” Swift said. “Every weekend on the road with mom and dad trained me.”

Since it was her upbringing, Swift said she pulls widely from genres and is equally comfortable in all of them.

“I don’t like to use specific genre classifications because I sing all genres. The classical baroque music has trained me for ear training and pitch accuracy and hearing harmonic movement of the genius that is Bach,” Swift said. “Whenever I write music now, I find myself kind of utilizing it unknowingly — baroque endings, chord progressions and using counterpoint. My next album, coming up, I wrote a fugue for it.”

Swift, who has appeared on stage with the Wynton Marsalis Quintet as well as trumpeter Chris Botti, promised a musical passage through a host of genres during her 45-minute set.

“The show starts with jazz and takes you on to a journey through classical, opera, funk, rock ‘n’ roll and soul music in sort of a perfect marriage where we celebrate the authenticity of each genre while still making something new,” Swift said. “We’re going to compile, as best we can for everyone. That’s pretty much what we do, that trans genre where we take you on this musical journey through genres and styles and time. What we do is we connect all these eras, and decades and centuries together in one place.”

Swift, who has played jazz at the Lincoln Center, the Blue Note Tokyo, Le Duc des Lombards in Paris and the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, said she’s looking forward to the homecoming.

“It’s funny, because when you’re growing up people say, ‘Oh, that’s just Veronica.’ Now I’m kind of all over the world, bouncing around and it’s kind of funny that I’m now finally getting to perform in my home state. Now, all my friends can actually see what I do,” said Swift, who will bring her seven-piece band with a horn section, keyboards, bass guitar and drums.

Lake Anna Jazz, with the mission to promote jazz education, appreciation understanding and performance, raises money to support its mission through donations and fundraisers, which allows the nonprofit to host the free event.

Food trucks will be onsite, but people attending the festival can still bring their own snacks and picnics. Cooling Pond will have its freshly brewed beers along with wine for sale. Outside alcohol will not be allowed.

A $25 donation allows people to enjoy the show with some added benefits and there will be a $10 raffle. A $50 donation gets a raffle ticket and an invitation to a jam session after the show.