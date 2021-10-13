Fredericksburg Symphony makes its debut with 'On Top of the World,' featuring Abigail Rockwell

“So we carry on,” she said. “With more wisdom, understanding, more light, more shadows, more of ourselves that we had forgotten in the frenzied pace of life before the threat of a virus took hold of us all.”

Each movement is based on one of Norman Rockwell’s works, which will be projected on the screen. Echoed in the music are his paintings “Artist Facing a Blank Canvas,” an expression of his own creative process; “The Stay at Homes,” showing an old man, a boy and a dog looking at the sea; “Checkers,” of a game of checkers played by circus performers; “Murder in Mississippi,” his 1965 response to racialized murder; and “The Peace Corps,” which evokes the legacy of John F. Kennedy.

Abigail Rockwell became involved after conductor Kevin Bartram approached her with Sung’s work. She didn’t know about the piece before, but said “it brought her to tears” when she heard it.

She knew the famous artist simply as “Pop.” For Rockwell, letting music and art speak in an event like this is a heady mix: “It’s powerful, the mixing of art, music and biography, at a time when we need to believe in goodness of people again in this country, in the world,” she said. “Wedded to Pop’s work is the feeling of an essential belief in people.”