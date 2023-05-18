The Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Friday night is going to require some extra help — from the audience.

“Symphony at the Cinema: The Great Film Scores” will be a delight for music and film lovers alike. The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Auditorium, will feature a “name that tune” guessing game.

Expect to hear iconic film scores from the golden age to the present, which includes a mix of dramatic scores, Westerns, science fiction and more.

The 70-piece semi-professional symphony orchestra is led by music director Kevin Bartram.

“We’ll perform 12 of the all-time great movie scores from a span of 80 years. The difficulty was not in finding qualified scores, it was in deciding which ones to leave out!” said Bartram, who is also the orchestra director at James Monroe High School and Walker–Grant Middle School. “As great movies capture the audience ... pull them in, we wanted our audience to guess the titles based on a series of musical clues played by the orchestra before we begin each number. It should be great fun!”

The orchestra will also perform kid-friendly film scores and one lucky youngster will be chosen to sit with the musicians.

Before the concert, the orchestra will host a Fiddlestix Instrument Petting Zoo. During the free family event, children can explore the different sections of the orchestra. Principal musicians will demonstrate their instruments and let children try them out. The Lifepoint Lobby will open at 5:45 p.m., with the instrument petting zoo from 6-6:45 p.m. (no ticket required).

Friday’s performance will also serve as the season finale for the Fredericksburg Symphony.

“Our second season was a spectacular success. We opened with a superb performance of Mahler’s ‘Symphony No. 1’ and followed that by three sold-out concerts in a row,” Bartram said. “‘Holiday Pops: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ a Valentine’s concert titled ‘Romantic Classics’ featuring Ravel’s ‘Bolero’ and local singer Wyatt Michael, and Friday’s program.”

Bartram added, “One special moment for me was our Valentine’s tribute to anniversary couples in the audience (and the orchestra!) as we performed Kenny Rogers’ ‘Through the Years.’ We scrolled their wedding pictures on the big screen, and there wasn’t a dry eye.”

To learn more about the orchestra and purchase tickets, visit fredericksburgsymphony.org.

— Staff reports