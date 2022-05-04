FredNats announces return of summer concert series

Concerts are coming back to the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. The summer concert series kicks off at Virginia Credit Union Stadium with jazz saxophonist Kenny G on June 5 at 7 p.m. The lineup also includes rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry on June 26 at 6 p.m. and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.