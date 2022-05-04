 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FredNats announces return of summer concert series

Kenny G

Kenny G’s latest album, ‘New Standards,’ is his first album in six years. The saxophonist will play Fredericksburg on June 5.

Concerts are coming back to the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. The summer concert series kicks off at Virginia Credit Union Stadium with jazz saxophonist Kenny G on June 5 at 7 p.m. The lineup also includes rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry on June 26 at 6 p.m. and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 for the Kenny G, and Hinder and Buckcherry shows, and $49 and up for Jeff Dunham.

More shows will be announced soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FredNatsConcerts.com.

