Graves reborn: Festival returns with new musical acts, stage upgrades, expanded activities

Long before Bonnaroo and Coachella, outdoor music festivals were the domain of bluegrass music. One of the last surviving bluegrass festivals in Virginia is the Graves Festival of Music in Syria. But organizer and bluegrass musician Mark Newton started noticing a decline in attendance over the last five years as the fans of traditional bluegrass were getting too old to attend, or even dying off.

It was clear that the Graves Festival needed a reboot, which fatefully was planned for 2020. Like all large gatherings that year, it was canceled, and then again in 2021. At last 2022 looks like the year for the fresh renewal of the Graves Festival, which has been renamed Graves Mountain Music Festival With New Roots & Branches. Newton remains one of the main organizers, along with Graves manager Eric Starck, who has experience in both hospitality and music festival management.

“God knows I was born on bluegrass music and I understand what that’s all about, but the market is so small that at some point in time you’ll have no one and it’s going to flatten out,” said Newton. “I knew that years ago, so my hope was to get to a place where we could have an outdoor event at such a beautiful place. Take advantage of all the things that Graves has to offer, not just the talent onstage. My hope and vision was to get to a place where we could have a diverse lineup, and try to expand our fanbase.”

“We’re bringing in of some of the young, well-known Americana groups like Mipso and Milk Carton Kids and Scythian, and then one that we’re bringing in from Canada called The Fitzgeralds—they’re Celtic and step dance together,” said Starck. “They’re going to springboard with Scythian, who are just like power Celtic–Gypsy. So lots of energy coming on from about 5 o’clock in the afternoon with new Americana and really fine terrific performance-based groups rather than just music. Their music is terrific, but they really give great performances on the stage.”

While widening the scope of musical acts, other activities that would attract fans with various outdoor interests were also added to the festival schedule.

“We have a focus group of people who’ve been coming to the festival forever,” said Starck. “They said you gotta turn it into a real festival with lots of other activities and things to do. You got to get in craftspeople. You gotta have beer and wine. You gotta have different food. So we did all of that. We got 77 different mountain and holistic activities. We got about 25 kids’ activities … also yoga and massage. So we’ve got activities from yoga to road bike treks to rock climbing; all the of the things we’ve got around and about the Blue Ridge we’ve been able to incorporate in the festival.”

With an eye to musical acts with a larger following, the quaint little structure that has served as the main stage at Graves for its 28-year history is being upgraded to a state-of-the-art performance area with updated sound and lighting. A smaller stage is being added up the road near the old mercantile that will feature Virginia bluegrass bands as a tie to the old Graves Festival, also giving an opportunity for talented musicians who have been coming to camping bluegrass events that Graves held throughout the pandemic.

“A terrific guy named Vince May has got a local Virginia band and he runs all of the jams for us in the campground,” said Starck. “He’s the very informal organizer of the jams. He’s going to be in charge of the Virginia Bluegrass local tent. The idea is also to take young people from the jams and put them on the main stage on Saturday morning and give them an opportunity to be present on a big stage and be cheered on in their beginning accomplishments. Everybody in the four jams that we’ve been running are very keen on bringing on young people.”

Another aspect of the Graves Festival that Newton and Starck wanted to preserve was the enthusiastic jamming by festival attendees in the campground. This was nearly as much of a draw for fans as the headlining acts. This year two large tents will be located adjacent to the concert area for fans to bring their instruments and jam. Workshops will also be held in this area with members of some of the featured bands.

The upgrade in stage equipment, new musical offerings and expanded activities is a large investment in the Graves Festival that Newton and Starck hope will pay off in the long run.

“The increase in the budget was about 225% so it’s a little bit of cross your fingers and wait and see,” said Starck.

“I’m optimistic that we are on the right track,” said Newton. “We improved the production overall from a talent standpoint, incorporating all the different styles, we put in several bluegrass acts, we don’t want to forget that. We want to get more people involved from all walks of life.”