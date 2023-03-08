James Hope, Brett Johnson and Sidney Blasiol grew up in Fredericksburg and met in city schools. Blasiol and Hope were in the same fourth-grade class and Johnson and Blasiol met in sixth grade. Through a strange journey, they would up end up forming the indie-rock band Nancy Raygun years later when they all were freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University. To add to the web of interconnections, Hope’s father and Blasiol’s mother married years after the boys had become friends.

“The three of us rolled together throughout middle school,” said Hope. “Actually strangely enough I think junior or senior year of high school we became stepbrothers and moved in together. Me and Brett were having sleepovers at Sidney’s house all the time in middle school. So I already knew my stepmom and now I got a stepbro. We’re all from Fredericksburg, we all grew up together and were all really good friends for over half our lives.”

Perhaps it’s those shared experiences that are the secret sauce in Nancy Raygun’s sound. Hope (who goes by JB) plays guitar and was the only experienced musician when the band formed in his VCU dorm room.

“We didn’t start the band until we moved to Richmond and had been here for a few days,” said Johnson. “Then we were like, ‘you know what? We want to start a band.’ Got the name and made a logo. Besides being best friends and JB was really active in the music scene; I didn’t know how to play an instrument or anything. I picked up a bass and started plucking away. Once we got to college we were like, ‘let’s try doing something now.’”

Hope had been part of Fredericksburg All Ages and played in a band called Must Be Nice with Will Baker and Noah Broome. Although Johnson and Blasiol didn’t have performing experience, music was a shared passion. Through bands they discovered with streaming, the three developed an interest in indie rock throughout their years at Walker–Grant and James Monroe High School.

“That was honestly like being 13 and desperate for new music,” said Johnson. “All of a sudden Spotify gives you the whole world at your fingertips and down the rabbit hole you go. When you’re 13, you have no responsibilities too. It’s like ‘I’m just going to listen to as much new music as I possibly can’.”

Starting a band with only a dorm room for a practice space had its challenges. Blasiol started with an electric drum kit played through a laptop with speakers and the group still got complaints that led to visits by the campus police. They ended up taking a hiatus from school to pursue the band and moved into a house together. The only thing that could derail their plan was a global pandemic. But the members of Nancy Raygun took that break to refine their act.

“We all took an absence from school to focus on the band after the first year,” said Johnson. “That next year was when the pandemic hit, which was terrible timing. We hunkered down and practiced. Before the pandemic, we maybe had seven or eight songs—enough for a set if we were playing first. Normally we were just playing house parties and stuff. You don’t necessarily need a huge catalog. During the pandemic, we wrote a ton of songs, then started practicing playing every single song every single day, recording it all, and then listening to it all every night. It became very taxing.”

The band recorded a couple of songs and an EP in their living room, then decided to go to a professional studio for their next single “Trap.” They chose The Bakery Recording Studio in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood and worked with Tommy Harton.

“It was just shocking,” said Johnson. “Going in there we were really excited about going to a studio that was going to be cool. It was just more crazy and nicer than I could have imagined. You go into the soundproof room, and you can hear the blood running in your head.”

The band returned to producing their next single “Slow Down” but using lessons they picked up in the studio.

“We took everything we learned from that ‘Trap’ recording session, and JB spent a lot of time building one of his rooms into a studio, soundproofing the walls and getting everything to sound just right,” said Johnson.

The band cites My Morning Jacket, Dr. Dog, The Districts and Weezer as musical influences. The members of Nancy Raygun take a shared approach in writing their songs.

“It’s pretty communal, at least between JB and I, but then obviously drums is one third of our music because there are only three of us,” said Johnson. “We’ll each have a piece, and then we’ll put it together and it sounds really good. But what Sidney does can drastically take the song and put it in other directions. It makes it so exciting.”

Currently Nancy Raygun are focusing on their live shows. They will return to Fredericksburg to play a Fredericksburg All Ages show on March 11 along with Tendersong and Prabir Trio.