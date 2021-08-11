Jazz in the Country returns to Mt. Bethel Retreat Center

The Mt. Bethel Retreat Center has served as a place for baptisms, church retreats, outings and picnics since a consortium of Baptist churches bought the 75-acre property in 1898 for $600.
“It was a place for African Americans to gather and meet when they had no other place to go,” said Joan Waters, the event coordinator for the upcoming Jazz In The Country. The festival will benefit the retreat center in its mission to revitalize and upgrade existing facilities and to offer future summer youth camps and community recreational activities.
“Over the years, they have used it for church functions. Back in the early days, when segregation was still enforced, it really was a refuge for African Americans who weren’t welcome at most public establishments back in those days,” Waters said.
The jazz festival, which premiered in 2019 and was preempted by COVID-19 in 2020, will return to the retreat center in King George County on Aug. 28.
Waters said the “beautiful property right on the Potomac” has enough room for social distancing and organizers will strike a balance on attendance.
“It’s ideal because it’s outdoors. We’ll probably cap it at 400 so that people are comfortable not sitting on top of each other and there’s adequate space. We just want people to feel comfortable,” Waters said. “We have to be careful and observant of any rules and regulations.”
Waters said the venue makes for a cozy festival.
“Because it’s not a huge, huge festival, you’re more comfortable. You get more of the down-home feel, which is want we want,” Waters said.
Fredericksburg’s own Bruce Middle Group will join special guest and acclaimed keyboardist Marcus Johnson. 4The Road Band will bring jazzy R&B, and vocalist Kim Black, accompanied by pianist Jeffrey Greenberg & Friends, are also scheduled to perform. Violinist Chelsey Green and The Green Project will return to the festival this year.
Green said she is looking forward to another performance at the retreat center.
“It is such a scenic and charming atmosphere. It’s very serene, and that aesthetic really bodes well for a beautiful, outdoor performance experience,” said Green, a professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston. “The audience was very warm and receptive. It feels like it’s in your living room, but outside in a very beautiful landscape. It’s just a lot of fun.”
Green will bring old jazz standards, contemporary jazz and original pieces, and said people should enjoy the music influenced by Earth, Wind and Fire, Luther Vandross and Chaka Khan. Green will also throw in a little R&B and soul. Green said she has something for everyone.
“Be ready to have fun and listen to some good music,” Green said. “I feel like jazz really integrates many different genre styles with which people are familiar. It allows you to be very rhythmic, but also appreciate a lot of musical nuance in different ways. The textures can be very familiar, no matter what genre you prefer to listen to daily, you’re going to hear ghosts in our performance.”
Green said she will do her best for people who come to the festival happy.
“I’m going to promise them that they will have fun with us,” Green said. “I promise I will pour my heart out and leave everything I have on stage with my violin and my voice.”
Admission to the festival is $75 for adults, $30 for ages 11–17. Children 10 and under get in free.
Waters said people should bring chairs but leave the tents and canopies at home along with the alcohol. Gates open at 11 a.m. rain or shine. Food trucks will have items for sale. Parking is free.
Hampton Inn Dahlgren is offering a discount for people who call the hotel directly at 540/625-2333, and mention “jazz.”