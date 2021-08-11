Jazz in the Country returns to Mt. Bethel Retreat Center

Waters said the venue makes for a cozy festival.

“Because it’s not a huge, huge festival, you’re more comfortable. You get more of the down-home feel, which is want we want,” Waters said.

Fredericksburg’s own Bruce Middle Group will join special guest and acclaimed keyboardist Marcus Johnson. 4The Road Band will bring jazzy R&B, and vocalist Kim Black, accompanied by pianist Jeffrey Greenberg & Friends, are also scheduled to perform. Violinist Chelsey Green and The Green Project will return to the festival this year.

Green said she is looking forward to another performance at the retreat center.

“It is such a scenic and charming atmosphere. It’s very serene, and that aesthetic really bodes well for a beautiful, outdoor performance experience,” said Green, a professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston. “The audience was very warm and receptive. It feels like it’s in your living room, but outside in a very beautiful landscape. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Green will bring old jazz standards, contemporary jazz and original pieces, and said people should enjoy the music influenced by Earth, Wind and Fire, Luther Vandross and Chaka Khan. Green will also throw in a little R&B and soul. Green said she has something for everyone.