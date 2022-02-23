Jon Wiley and the patience of creating 'The Longing'

Jon Tyler Wiley had the misfortune of launching a music career just as the COVID pandemic shut down live music.

His début album “The Longing” was sent to be mixed and mastered in January 2020, right before the virus hit. Numerous delays kept that album from being released until now.

“I recorded it in 2018 and 2019 completely by myself,” said Wiley. “I was doing the isolated recording before it was cool. I didn’t have a budget for a studio and I didn’t have a band. As I started coming up with songs, I started asking musicians to be involved. I would call Joanna [Smith] and Piper [Barbre] and say, lets go play some of these songs at Adventure Brewing.”

Wiley had the freedom to add and remove sounds and players in the live setting. He added Thomas Johnson to see how keys would sound on his songs. Some songs have an alt-country vibe, so he called up Eddie Dickerson to play fiddle and guitar.

That same core group, which Wiley dubbed “His Virginia Choir,” got to play gigs as COVID restrictions allowed, and has remained intact for the last two years. In a strange time jump, Jon Wiley & His Virginia Choir has released four singles on streaming platforms before Wiley’s solo project was released. With no live shows to play, they recorded the new songs by adding parts individually.

“During the pandemic, we spent so much time self-recording we’ve all gotten a little better at it,” said Wiley. “We’ve all invested and gotten some better equipment … I would love to get us into a studio and bring in a producer and an outside engineer if nothing more than for that weight to be lifted off my shoulders. We’ve never gotten the chance to all be in a room and record. Everything we’ve done has been one instrument at a time.”

Wiley’s solo project “The Longing” is scheduled to be released on Feb. 25. Wiley and his band will be playing a record release show on that date at Jammin Java in Vienna. In the past year, the band pivoted to playing more new material, but is going back to the songs that Wiley wrote almost four years ago.

“There are songs I knew would be on the record that we never learned,” said Wiley. “There are songs on the record that are completely new to the five of us.”

“The Longing” shows Wiley’s primary songwriting influences: Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and The Beatles. Other elements such as Wiley’s time in the modern rock band Melodime and his side projects playing country and bluegrass music are also present. The album is also an impressive display of Wiley’s multi-instrumental talent and home production skills. The song “Want A Little More” explores a lot of musical textures with grand, orchestral sounds.

“That might be my favorite recording of the whole thing,” said Wiley. “I was learning as I went. There’s certain songs where I started to find my stride as an engineer and producer. That was one of them. I had a lot of fun exploring the different sonic areas of a mix. I love how you can listen to older records on a stereo then you can listen to them on headphones and it’s a completely different listening experience.”

The album ends with “Laredo Texas Oil Well Blues,” a nine-minute epic. The Virginia Choir has been able to extend it even further in their live shows.

“That one is especially fun with Eddie, because he and I both get to stretch out a little bit,” said Wiley. “I’ve always loved long, cinematic, operatic songs with different movements. I wrote that driving through Texas. I started it on one side of Texas and finished it on another side of Texas. It ended up having more verses than are in the finished product, but I had to whittle it down or I thought the listener might hate me.”

Despite its long-delayed release, Wiley is excited about finally releasing “The Longing.” Even though it will be released on all major streaming services, making it available to his fans on vinyl and CD has him looking forward to the release show.

“I feel like we’ve been driving with our emergency brake on for the last two years,” said Wiley. “Getting this record out, that I’ve been promising for a couple years, actually exists. The fact that I can go into my office and hold it in my hands now is such a great feeling.”