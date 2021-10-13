Justin Taylor Band opens for Blue Oyster Cult at FredNats' Oktoberfest

Taylor, now 22, resides in the Bel Air area in northern Maryland, but his Fredericksburg roots run deep. He was born at Mary Washington Hospital and said “the bulk of my early years” were spent in the ’Burg. His grandparents live in Lake of the Woods and his grandfather, Don Kuhn, is his manager.

“He’s the best and it’s crazy how life has come around,” said Taylor. “My mom and dad were both very much children of the ’80s... my mom being more on the pop side and my dad listening to Mötley Crüe, Guns N’ Roses and all the hair stuff. My granddad was the one playing in all the bands, and he bought me my first guitar. If it wasn’t for him being in the family, I don’t think I would be where I am today.”

After years of doing the “side guy thing,” as he calls it, in and around Nashville—performing as a guitarist for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as country stars Brett Young and Joe Nichols—Taylor and his band very much have their own vibe these days.

Get one verse into any of Taylor’s songs and there’s a depth to his voice and tunes that is well beyond his years. This polished vibe translates onstage, too.