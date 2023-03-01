The musical partnership of singer/songwriter Karen Jonas and guitarist Tim Bray will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this August. They are about to release their sixth full album titled “The Restless” on Friday, followed by a record release show the next day at the new Eleven_Eleven venue in town. The album features a more lush sound with layers of instruments that enhance some of the moods evoked by Jonas’ songs. This contrasts the more stripped-down approach of her last album, “The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams,” which was recorded in her basement studio with husband E.P. Jackson at the production helm.

“We went to Cue Recording Studio in Falls Church and worked with Blaine Misner,” said Jonas. “Seth Morrissey, our bassist, had worked with him before so he took on a co-producer role with me. We spent a long time on it.”

“We spent a lot of money on it,” added Bray.

The recording sessions started in March 2022 and were interrupted by a tour of the UK and Germany. The songs represent a timespan of several years with some songs that Jonas had saved along with new songs written during the recording process. One of the earliest songs written was “Rock The Boat,” which was released ahead of the album as a single and kicks off the second side of the vinyl issue.

“It’s the most esoteric and expansive,” said Jonas. “It’s got a lot of story behind it. It’s a clear story and vision to me … I was thinking of a woman running through a forest; maybe that looks like the forest behind my house where I grew up. There’s a big river at the bottom and she gets to the river and strips. It’s a little bit metaphoric too; she’s stripping away all the society stuff she’s carrying around; and takes a long walk in the river. There’s a book I read in high school by Kate Chopin called ‘The Awakening’ that I sort of forgot about until we were recording this song. She sort of reacts against what’s going on around her; it was written in 1898. The main character leaves her husband and strikes out independently. It seems uplifting, but then, in the end, she is overwhelmed by herself and what she’s done and she walks into the Gulf of Mexico and that’s the end of her and the end of the book.”

Another highlight of the album is “Drunken Dreamer,” an homage to the late singer Justin Townes Earle.

“He passed away in 2020,” said Jonas. “We were leaving a gig when we read that he had died. I was a big fan; especially his ‘Harlem River Blues’ record. That was a big influence on my writing and songs. There’s something so poetic about how many songs he wrote about dying or how sad he was. You could tell he was a really troubled person. He had a great sense of humor about it, which was very lovable.”

Jonas also experiments with some French lyrics in the catchy and clever song “That’s Not My Dream Couch.”

“I had to look up ‘canpé du réves’ and was amazed it fit perfectly in my song,” said Jonas. “That is ‘couch of dreams’ in French. My very best friend Andie had water damage in her storage unit. The couch got wiped out that she had wanted to bring back to her house. So she’s ordering a new couch and I asked, ‘what kind of a couch are you getting?’ and she said, ‘I’m not getting my dream couch’ and I said, ‘well why not? Go get your dream couch if you’re going to get a new couch.’ I just got to thinking about my dream couch and what it is and why I want it.”

While Fredericksburg may not be a likely place to launch a music career, Jonas has done well in building her following both here and abroad. She and Bray had a successful tour of England and Germany last fall.

“We do really well in merch sales over there,” said Bray. “We have a PR team that we’ve had for seven years over there. We played six shows in the UK and we were headliners for five of them. I’m pretty sure we sold all of those out.”

“They were requesting songs and brought us albums to sign,” said Jonas. “There’s a scene for what we do there. There are magazines and blogs. I was a little shocked. These people know the words and are singing along.”

Jonas considers her consistent fan support as a sign that her career is progressing and growing.

“I feel really good about this record as our next launch,” said Jonas. “Every record is the next shot to reach as many people as you can reach. For this one I think we’re going about it in a really smart way. Hopefully, it will at least pay for itself. We just want to play more better shows. By better, I mean with audiences who are there to hear you sing.”