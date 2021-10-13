Karen Jonas

My very best friend since high school was Andie Burke. I had been sending her bits and pieces as I was writing. I had a shared iPhone notes so she would see when I wrote new stuff in it. She’s a writer and an avid reader so she was giving feedback on them and what she thought. After the collection was completed we talked vaguely about, maybe this is a project that could be released. So I posted a few of them on my Patreon page where I like to post things that I’m working on and some less-completed or rougher edits of things for the people that support us. Pete Morelewicz of Print Jazz is one of my Patreon followers so he had commented. He’s worked on a lot of my album art. He commented on my poetry post: “let me know when you want to make a book.” He’s a graphic designer and has the capacity to make books. That got my head turning that I could actually make this into a book, which may not have occurred to me if the means and the ways weren’t right there in front of me. With Andie to help me go through and edit and polish and put the poems together in a way that I thought was very artful, and Pete to help me really turn it into a work of art in a physical way with the photos and textures to give it a mood and a vibe. Between the two of them, I suddenly felt I had the means to make a book.