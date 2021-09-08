Legendary bluegrass band Seldom Scene revisits a landmark album

A number of years ago, there were two shows in Washington: one was Van Morrison, the other was Paul McCartney. Van Morrison refused to do any of his old material and Paul McCartney paid homage to his old material. I think this is true of the Seldom Scene, too. These songs mean more to people than just being songs. They represent certain parts of their lives, just like The Beatles did for you and I. Maybe they were in college, maybe they had just gotten married, maybe they just had kids. It represents more than just the song, it represents a period in their life. That’s why we try to do a lot of the old material, at the same time trying to introduce some of the stuff that we’ve come up with.