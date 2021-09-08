Legendary bluegrass band Seldom Scene revisits a landmark album

Classic rock bands have found huge audiences for concerts where they perform their most loved albums in their entirety. It’s less common in the bluegrass world, but The Seldom Scene plan to perform its 1975 fan favorite album “Live At The Cellar Door” on Sept. 25 at Mount Airy Farm near Warsaw. The Weekender recently spoke to Seldom Scene guitarist and vocalist Dudley Connell about the special show.
Why did you decide to perform “Live At The Cellar Door” at Mount Airy?
I think it’s an interesting concept. That record was a very, very important record in the sense that when I was a teenager I would go to people’s houses and we’d listen to records. That record was in collections right there with Joni Mitchell and Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin—there would be the “Seldom Scene Live At The Cellar Door.” I was familiar with bluegrass because my parents were into it. None of my high school friends had the background in that music that I had. So it was interesting that record sort of hit a nerve and everybody liked it.
I think part of it is the freewheeling spirit of the band at that time and the music. It’s a funny record. The banter between the songs is pretty funny stuff. For a bluegrass band it was kind of outrageous. Bluegrass up until that point had been fairly button down—ties and hats and all that. The irreverence that the Scene presented their music with was completely unique for that time.
Since none of the band members who were on that recording are still playing with the band, is The Seldom Scene a tribute band at this stage?
I can’t sing like John Starling, and Lou doesn’t sound a thing like John Duffy, but what we have tried to do is to keep the freewheeling presentation of our music and not take ourselves too seriously. I should qualify that and say we are very serious about the music that we play, but the way it’s presented is pretty loosey-goosey. One of my stage lines is, “If we get too slick for you, let us know because we’re not slick.”
I’ve been with this band now for 25 years, and so has Ronnie [Simpkins] and Fred [Travers]. This is Lou’s second stint. He was in the band in the mid-1980s. We’ve been doing this type of stuff for a long time now. We’ve also recorded a fair amount. The hardest part, and this is a wonderful problem to have, is there’s so much good material, and we’re trying to introduce new stuff as well as pay homage to the old material. The hard part is figuring out what not to play. Not too many bands have that luxury. We feel very fortunate that we have a very deep catalog of material we draw from.
Many fans come to your shows to hear the songs that the band released in the ’70s, even though the current lineup has been together longer than the original band. How do you feel about playing those older songs?
A number of years ago, there were two shows in Washington: one was Van Morrison, the other was Paul McCartney. Van Morrison refused to do any of his old material and Paul McCartney paid homage to his old material. I think this is true of the Seldom Scene, too. These songs mean more to people than just being songs. They represent certain parts of their lives, just like The Beatles did for you and I. Maybe they were in college, maybe they had just gotten married, maybe they just had kids. It represents more than just the song, it represents a period in their life. That’s why we try to do a lot of the old material, at the same time trying to introduce some of the stuff that we’ve come up with.
You started the D.C.-area bluegrass band The Johnson Mountain Boys about the time that “Live At The Cellar Door” came out. Did you ever feel like you were in competition with The Seldom Scene?
Not at all. The bands were so different. We were kind of like the neo-traditional band, they were pushing the boundaries. We were pushing too, but in the opposite direction. We got to be friends with those guys because a lot of promoters liked the idea of booking both bands on a show because they were so different. They weren’t competing against us and we weren’t competing against them. It was just, let’s do our thing and we’ll be fine. John Starling and Ben Eldridge loved traditional bluegrass. They liked us, so we were very friendly with them.
We were playing The Birchmere one night. We used to do New Year’s Eve with The Scene and the Johnson Mountain Boys. John Starling called out to do “Rider.” Eddie Stubbs reached out and pulled John’s shirt and said, “John I don’t know Rider.” John said, “just play every lick you know in C and it will be fine.” And he was right. It worked out and it was really fun.