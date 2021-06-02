Library's Music on the Steps series kicks off Monday

Like all music performances after March of last year, the 35-year Music on the Steps concert series presented by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library had to go virtual. Artists presented their own live videos recorded in their backyards, living rooms and porches. While there was a certain charm to these home-produced videos, they lacked the vibrant interaction with a live audience that make the series so popular in downtown Fredericksburg. It takes months to schedule and plan a concert series like Music on the Steps and when the library began to work on the 2021 shows, local COVID-19 cases were on the rise and strict limitations limited the size of live events.
“We were doing curbside service because of cases being so high,” said Tracy McPeck, adult services coordinator at the library. “We told the bands that they would have to be able to perform virtually and made that a part of our agreement. We put in the contract that we could be in person but more than likely we’ll be virtual so they would have to be willing to do virtual performances. We really hadn’t explored the idea of doing an outdoor performance until maybe a month ago, then we were able to shift and do in-person performances.”
A combination of mass vaccinations and decreasing COVID cases made live performances possible. However, one hurdle was that space in front of the downtown library branch is limited, which makes any social distancing difficult. Fortunately, a perfect solution was only three blocks away in Market Square behind The Fredericksburg Area Museum. The museum agreed to let the library use its space for the 2021 Music on the Steps.
“It’s got plenty of space for people to spread out,” said McPeck. “That’s why we moved there, so we could have adequate space for distancing. As of right now, we’re limiting capacity to 150 people. Market Square is laid out with four entrances and exits. We’re going to have everybody come in through the Caroline Street entrance. That way we can track the capacity, and then everybody will exit through the William Street entrance on the side. We’re asking people to maintain physical distance when they come in. We’re not tracking who’s sitting where; we’re just going to ask people to stay in their groups.”
As in past years, Music on the Steps will feature many local favorites including Peter Mealy who is the only artist to perform all 35 previous years. One new act this year is Hawaiian music and dance troupe Halau O ’Aulani.
“They’re a nonprofit based in Arlington presenting Hawaiian culture, dancing and music,” said McPeck. “They’re going to bring performers and dancers. They’re going to perform hula and mele and even teach the audience a couple of dances if they want to participate. I’m super excited to have them because it’s a different style of music than we’ve ever had before and we will get to explore some of that culture.”