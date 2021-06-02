Library's Music on the Steps series kicks off Monday

Like all music performances after March of last year, the 35-year Music on the Steps concert series presented by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library had to go virtual. Artists presented their own live videos recorded in their backyards, living rooms and porches. While there was a certain charm to these home-produced videos, they lacked the vibrant interaction with a live audience that make the series so popular in downtown Fredericksburg. It takes months to schedule and plan a concert series like Music on the Steps and when the library began to work on the 2021 shows, local COVID-19 cases were on the rise and strict limitations limited the size of live events.

“We were doing curbside service because of cases being so high,” said Tracy McPeck, adult services coordinator at the library. “We told the bands that they would have to be able to perform virtually and made that a part of our agreement. We put in the contract that we could be in person but more than likely we’ll be virtual so they would have to be willing to do virtual performances. We really hadn’t explored the idea of doing an outdoor performance until maybe a month ago, then we were able to shift and do in-person performances.”