The music we listen to between the ages of 14-24 becomes the soundtrack of our lives and can have a strong emotional pull whenever we hear it. That passion is what drove Mark Euker to form Brisk, a band that specializes in the music of the ‘90s when he was a teen. The band started as a duo with Euker and fiddle player Eddie Dickerson who played at an open mic at The Colonial Tavern in fall 2019. The music clicked and they decided to add drums and bass for a full band.

During the pandemic, the band played streaming shows for donations to benefit venues that had given them opportunities to play live, like The Colonial Tavern and Warrior Coffee in Stafford. They were able to start playing in front of live audiences again in May 2021 for outdoor shows at wineries and breweries. Dickerson moved from the area to pursue other musical opportunities so Euker recruited new bandmates: Cecilia Garvey, vocals and fiddle; Robyn Bauer, fiddle and backup vocals; Brett Minard, lead guitar and backup vocals; Ryan Persinger, bass guitar; and Mike Pingley, drums.

Most of the other musicians are at least 10 years younger than Euker so the band’s setlists have started expanding into the 2000s.

“It’s been an organic situation,” said Euker. “I would say I’m the bloodstream of the project, but with these other musicians coming and having their own tastes I want everybody to be happy and have a voice. The younger guys coming in have expanded us into the 2000s and even the 2010s.”

At first Euker tried to play some less-known songs by the bands he loved, but soon realized that audiences wanted to hear their favorites. Singalongs often spontaneously break out at Brisk shows. Some of the most popular are Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” and “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. They usually end their show with “Take On Me” by a-ha.

Bauer and Garvey normally play alternating dates, but Brisk’s performance this Friday at Fredericksburg Square will feature both fiddle players.

“When we have the two fiddlers it’s interesting because they can pull out all these little parts to the songs,” said Euker. “The fiddle has this amazing ability to cover so much ground. It cuts through the mix so well. Robyn and Cecelia do a great job of picking out those little parts.”

Brisk has grown a large local following and has even had to cut back on appearances to keep their act fresh and not oversaturate their schedule. Euker wants to keep the band playing quality gigs and having fun.

“My goals with this project are very basic,” said Euker. “I want it to be fun. When it stops being fun, you won’t see me anymore. I will exit stage left. We have tried to make it more professional and are working with East Coast Entertainment, which has given us some better-paying opportunities with weddings and private parties. I know none of us really get paid what we’re worth so I love those opportunities where we can find a better-paying situation for the musicians in the band.”

Brisk will be christening the new Jefferson Room at Fredericksburg Square this Friday. The building dates back to 1854 and has been a private townhome and then the Elks Lodge from 1905-1996, when it was bought and renamed Fredericksburg Square. It now houses Water’s End Brewery and HCK Hot Chicken. The Jefferson Room was used by The Elks as a meeting room for smaller private events and will now be an intimate music venue.