Local musician moved by the spirit to write a book

Don Brown has faced many trials in his life, and credits God for seeing him through it all. As a church worship music director, leader of a soul band, and now an author of a book of personal devotions, Brown has been led by his faith.

“Where this all started was when I got to the point where I thought I was all of that,” said Brown. “I exalted myself. That’s where my fall began. I’ve been homeless in the streets of D.C. and in my own hometown. Strung out on some terrible drugs. During it all, God has kept his hand on me and protected me. In and out of penal institutions that were rough. Never once had a fight in any of them. He always saw fit to have somebody else there that I knew or just keep me out of harm’s way ... . Something bigger than me was looking out and guided me. Even in my ignorance he was guiding me.”

Brown recently published his first book, “Morning Meditations—Downloads from the Holy Spirit.” At first, he did not set out to write a book, but was sharing his thoughts on Facebook with daily posts.