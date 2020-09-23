Local musician moved by the spirit to write a book

Don Brown has faced many trials in his life, and credits God for seeing him through it all. As a church worship music director, leader of a soul band, and now an author of a book of personal devotions, Brown has been led by his faith.
“Where this all started was when I got to the point where I thought I was all of that,” said Brown. “I exalted myself. That’s where my fall began. I’ve been homeless in the streets of D.C. and in my own hometown. Strung out on some terrible drugs. During it all, God has kept his hand on me and protected me. In and out of penal institutions that were rough. Never once had a fight in any of them. He always saw fit to have somebody else there that I knew or just keep me out of harm’s way ... . Something bigger than me was looking out and guided me. Even in my ignorance he was guiding me.”
Brown recently published his first book, “Morning Meditations—Downloads from the Holy Spirit.” At first, he did not set out to write a book, but was sharing his thoughts on Facebook with daily posts.
“When I first opened up my Facebook account, it was to advertise for the band, and I found myself flirting with the girls and getting involved with the gossip,” said Brown. “One day, the Lord told me, ‘If you’re going to talk here, you’re going to talk about me.’ Being acquainted with many stripes from being disobedient, finally I said, OK Lord. When I started writing, I would get inspired by opening the Bible and a scripture would jump out at me or I heard a sermon and I thought, oh, I gotta share this with folks, or I saw a TV evangelist that said something that I thought was ground shaking. I would start with that then add my take on it.”
Soon his weekday posts went viral and Brown found himself with friend requests from total strangers. His audience grew to over 2,000 friends on Facebook. He began to realize the reach of his social media posts.
“There were times when I would feel like nobody was listening,” said Brown. “I’d say to myself, I’m quitting, I ain’t doing this no more and I’d walk outside my door and somebody even from the homeless community would come up to me and say I read your stuff every day. To me that was a sign from God saying you can’t quit.”
Brown continued his Facebook posts Monday through Friday for seven years and only stopped when his work schedule proved too demanding to continue. He kept drafts of each post. It was an easy way to edit his ideas before sharing them. Brown was inspired to collect the hundreds of drafts into what he hopes is the first volume of his meditations.
“At that time the Lord said, ‘Well, if it helped all those people all those years, don’t you think it would help more if you put it in a book?’ ” said Brown. “I didn’t really pick and choose this time, I just went straight from the beginning to a year and a couple of months. So I found out I’ve got enough material for about three books.”
Brown turned to a former manager from his time working at Picker’s Supply, Pete Mealy, to find out about the publishing business. Mealy has published a series of successful guitar instruction books and agreed to help Brown edit his book and get it into print.
As Brown read through his saved drafts, he realized he had been letting God guide his words.
“Some mornings I would get up and feel like, Lord I got nothing to give to people,” said Brown. “I don’t know what to do or what to say. On those mornings He would just say, ‘Put your hands on the keyboard.’ I would get to writing. Sometimes I would have to go back and read those things two or three times. I’m like, whoa, where did this come from? But again, downloads from the holy spirit, the subtitle of the book, is true. He sometimes would just download stuff to me and I’d be like, whoa.”
Brown is hoping that “Morning Meditations” can launch a new career for him as an author and inspirational speaker.
“That’s how it got going, and I just thank Him for what He’s done in the meantime,” said Brown. “By faith, I’m believing that I’m going to hit one of those bestseller lists. I think it’s a message that so many people need to hear, these hope messages. Especially in times like now, a lot of people are just losing hope. They don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring. Everybody’s scared. That’s what I address in the book: fear. God tells us a thousand times in the Bible, ‘Fear not, I am with you.’”
“Morning Meditations—Downloads from the Holy Spirit” by Don Ricardo Brown is available on Amazon or call him directly at 540/455-4921 for an autographed copy.
