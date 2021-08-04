Local musicians gather to support local percussionist sidelined by cancer

Alberto Limónta Pérez, known as Limón, has been a colorful member of the Fredericksburg music community since he moved to the area with his wife Inez Manuela Regi eleven years ago. Originally from Cuba, Pérez learned the complex Cuban percussion rhythms first by ear, then more formally in music school. Since moving to Fredericksburg Pérez formed the group Sabor Afro Cubano and later the Afro Funk All-Stars.
His latest project is a solo album titled “Mi Sentamiento.” Besides performing, Pérez passed on his cultural knowledge to teenagers at James Monroe High School where he worked with special education students and performed with the band and orchestra.
Pérez was recently diagnosed with cancerous tumors in his right lung. Friends and fellow musicians have been contributing to his family through a GoFundMe page, but two of his past bandmates wanted to do more. Becky Stewart was a member of Sabor Afro Cubano and Tanyah Cotton played with Pérez in her band, Nubii. They teamed up with The Fredericksburg Jazz Collective, which had sponsored monthly jam sessions at the Colonial Tavern prior to the pandemic.
The Jazz Collective will resume their its jam with a special fundraiser for Pérez on Thursday, Aug. 12. The event will be hosted by The Harry Wilson Quintet and Bruce Middle. The Jazz Collective cannot directly accept funds to help Pérez, but will post links to his GoFundMe page and encourage attendees to contribute to help defray his medical expenses.
Stewart recalled meeting Pérez with her husband, drummer Slam Stewart, shortly after Pérez first moved to the area.
“That night, I was playing with UnMundo, a locally popular salsa band,” said Stewart. “Inez excitedly discovered while standing near Slam and I in a crowd outside during a break that we were the Becky and Slam she had been searching for. Limón walked up to Slam and said ‘You are my brother. I came from Cuba to find you.’ ”
Cotton first performed with Pérez back in 2012 with her bandmate from Gaye [Adegbolola] And The Wild Rutz, Gloria Jackson. They used the name of a group Cotton had formed in California that played world music: Nubii. That group recently started playing again and plans to release an album featuring Pérez.
“Our music was reggae, funk, African and R&B,” said Cotton. “We have always had musicians from West Africa, Latin America and the Carribean in the group. Gaye said she knew a percussionist from Cuba and introduced us to Limón, and we were thrilled. He was a masterful Cuban percussionist, and he sang.”
Pérez had not been vocal about his illness, and both Stewart and Cotton learned about it after seeing the GoFundMe page set up by his wife.
“When I learned Limón was sick and talked with his wife Inez, I felt I had to do something,” said Cotton. “Having my own serious health issues from long-term COVID Syndrome, I know how the medical bills add up. I figured there were a lot of people Limón has touched musically and through his teaching in the Fredericksburg school district that would love to help, too. So I talked with Becky about getting some of our fellow musicians together for a benefit.”
“Slam says the reason for the upcoming benefit is ‘because Limón is my brother,’ and it’s true,” said Stewart. “We all love Limón. Slam and I recently told his health news to Latin players in Richmond who play with Limón, and they commented ‘Limón is an amazing musician, conguero and wonderful man.’ All musicians from D.C. to Fredericksburg to Richmond who play with Limón are invited to the upcoming jazz jam.”
“I told a friend about the benefit yesterday,” said Cotton. “Nubii played a house concert at her house in 2018, where she met Limón. Her comment was, ‘I don’t know him well, but he always makes me feel so happy. I’ll be there.’ Limón spreads joy everywhere he goes, that’s why people want to help.”