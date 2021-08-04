Local musicians gather to support local percussionist sidelined by cancer

Stewart recalled meeting Pérez with her husband, drummer Slam Stewart, shortly after Pérez first moved to the area.

“That night, I was playing with UnMundo, a locally popular salsa band,” said Stewart. “Inez excitedly discovered while standing near Slam and I in a crowd outside during a break that we were the Becky and Slam she had been searching for. Limón walked up to Slam and said ‘You are my brother. I came from Cuba to find you.’ ”

Cotton first performed with Pérez back in 2012 with her bandmate from Gaye [Adegbolola] And The Wild Rutz, Gloria Jackson. They used the name of a group Cotton had formed in California that played world music: Nubii. That group recently started playing again and plans to release an album featuring Pérez.

“Our music was reggae, funk, African and R&B,” said Cotton. “We have always had musicians from West Africa, Latin America and the Carribean in the group. Gaye said she knew a percussionist from Cuba and introduced us to Limón, and we were thrilled. He was a masterful Cuban percussionist, and he sang.”

Pérez had not been vocal about his illness, and both Stewart and Cotton learned about it after seeing the GoFundMe page set up by his wife.