Michael Huntley walks his own path

Michael Huntley has been following his dream of being a music star for over a decade. With the release of his self-produced song and video for “Holdin’ On” (under his stage name Huntley), it seems like all that work is about to pay off. At the time of this writing, the video has gotten over 26,000 views and many positive and encouraging comments.

Huntley has flirted with national fame over the last 11 years. His first major local recognition came in 2011 when he won the “Burg Idol” competition sponsored by radio station 99.3 The Vibe. The celebrity judge in that contest was “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard, who encouraged Huntley to try out for the real “American Idol,” which he did the following year in Pittsburgh.

“I decided to go and got a one-way bus ticket,” said Huntley. “I went there and had no idea how I was going to get home. I got my first golden ticket without the celebrities. I got that in the end zone at Heinz Field. Unfortunately, that year I did not make it past the celebrities.”

Huntley did not let that first try deter him and made two more attempts in 2014 and 2018. Each time he made it farther in the elimination process, and even got to meet Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryant. He said the highlight of those tryouts was making it to Hollywood and getting to hug Jennifer Lopez. Though he was encouraged by those famous artists, he found that “American Idol” was not his ticket to stardom.

“I wasn’t able to perform live until my episode aired,” said Huntley. “Basically, it felt like a big waste of time. I’ve been trying to make my name as a solo artist for so long.”

Huntley started performing music as a student at Spotsylvania High School. At first, he split his time between sports and music, but music eventually won over. Huntley began playing with his friends in various metal bands at local venues.

“There was a really cool underground metal scene that was here and I got started in metal before I did this kind of music, which is funny,” said Huntley. “I used to play shows at KC’s Alley when there was a big underground metal scene. We were in a band called Apologetic Trigger. It was all these teenage kids meshed in together. We had like 80 names and that’s the name that I can remember.”

Huntley started shifting from metal to acoustic music and writing his own songs. He began playing high school parties and creating recordings at home with computer software. That led him to attend Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he studied sound engineering. While there, he continued to perform his songs and won a school singing competition. Torn between a career as a studio engineer or performer, he chose to focus on a career as a singing artist.

“I went to Nashville for a short period of time, but I was too young to get into any place to play because I was not even 20 years old yet,” said Huntley. “I came back to Virginia for a little bit to visit. Then I went back to Tennessee and the flood of 2010 happened. It was a drastic change, I had a lot of bad luck in Nashville. Then I landed back here and that’s when I did the Burg Idol.”

Now working full time on his music career, Huntey is trying to make it as a local artist and earn national attention.

“I’m trying to represent Fredericksburg, and there’s not really any premier artists from Virginia and I feel like that’s not right,” said Huntley. “I’m trying to break through and represent the state as well as my favorite city.”

The video for “Holdin’ On” was shot in Fredericksburg and features many prominent locations, including UMW, Kenmore, Maury field, Brooks Park, The Fredericksburg National Cemetery, the train station, the 2400 Diner, Katora Coffee, and Hyperion. Huntley lives downtown and has a studio in the back of Katora Coffee where he produces his music.

It’s hard to pin down Huntley’s musical genre. His voice has a hard-edged sound and has been compared to Chris Stapleton, but his songs are not strictly country.

“I would say I’m singer-songwriter country, definitely southern blues rock ’n’ roll,” said Huntley. “All my favorite types of music—a little bit of Joe Cocker, a little bit of John Mayer, a little bit of Bob Marley.”

Huntley hopes the positive message of “Holdin’ On” will resonate with people and continue to attract a larger audience to his music.

“That’s why the whole time in the video, I’m moving no matter what,” said Huntley. “You gotta take the good with the bad and the bad with the good … I’ve been so close so many times. I feel like when I stay my genuine self, like I talk about in the song ‘Holdin’ On,’ things really come out, and karma really works out in my favor.”