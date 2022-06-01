Music on the Steps concert series returns to downtown library

For the first time in two years, there will be live music each Monday on the downtown library steps from June to August. The venerable Music on the Steps concert series was started in 1986 and was moved online in 2020. Then last year the series moved to Market Square, which had improved distancing for the audience and performers.

“They are back on the steps at the Fredericksburg Branch so people can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and chill out on the front steps,” said library adult services coordinator Tracy McPeck. “On days that there’s inclement weather, they will move to the theater. Monday, June 6, and all of the concerts are from 7–8 p.m. We’re excited because Elby Brass will be the opening act for this year’s Music on the Steps. One of our staff members is a member of Elby Brass, Mark Willis—he works for our Salem Church Branch.”

Like many bands, Elby Brass has had a gradual return to performing over the last year. Their show for Music on the Steps is a welcome return. The band had to retool during the pandemic lockdown and are returning with an old and new member.

“We have a new bari sax player Hailey Amick,” said sousaphone player and bandleader Seth Cassana. “She’s awesome. She’s also a great singer so it’s the first time we’ve had a female vocalist in the band. There’s been lots of songs where we thought this would be great with a lead female part. … Then we have an OG trombone player, Drew Orr, who was one of the founding members of Elby Brass, and then he moved out of town and stopped playing for years. But then during the pandemic, he moved back to town.”

Most of the acts playing Music on the Steps this season have played the series before. Peter Mealy has the distinction of playing all 36 years that the concerts have been running. He will be playing with his wife and musical partner, Laurie Rose Griffith, on June 27.

“Laurie and I have performed as a duo, trio, quartet and sextet with players including Stuart Whitford, Kent Ippolito, Henry Hubbard and lots of others,” said Mealy. “It’s always a fun gig and the audience is always great, and open to whatever we play. We even look forward to the occasional Harley–Davidson that roars by in the middle of a song. … It feels great being able to perform live again. We did a virtual Music on the Steps in 2020 from our home, and while it obviously didn’t compare with an in-person show, it was actually pretty fun. There was audience response, even though it was Zoomed, so it didn’t feel like we were playing in a vacuum. Last year was live in Market Square, so there was really only one year that we didn’t have an in-person show.”

Other returning acts span various musical genres.

“We’ve got a combination. There’s some funk and some soul, and we have Americana,” said McPeck. “Colonial Seafood is Americana driven by a ukulele, so that’s a little different. Then we have Spanglish Latin American Band which does Latin jazz, bossa nova and salsa. We have a few jazz-centered groups in a row but they’re different types of jazz.

“We have one new act this year, bOn. They used to be members of Acoustic Onion and have formed a new band,” said McPeck. “They will be doing Virginia soul and R&B on June 13. I know Acoustic Onion had a big following, so I expect we’ll have a good turnout for that, too.”

The Monday evening concert series had become such a popular event downtown that crowds often started setting up chairs an hour or more before the shows began. The break from the library location over the last two years was a little confusing for longtime fans.

“We had some people show up at the wrong place, but we had staff directing them at both locations,” said McPeck. “We had some people who loved that it was in Market Square, some people that were disappointed it was in Market Square, but we still had really good crowds. I think in the end it worked out pretty well. Logistically, it’s easier to have it at the Fredericksburg branch. It was nice the Fredericksburg Area Museum was able to do that last year because of COVID restrictions, but we’re glad to be back.”