 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Wave band The Wavos brings the party to Strangeways Brewing
0 comments
editor's pick

New Wave band The Wavos brings the party to Strangeways Brewing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wavos

The Wavos, which released its EP ‘Five on the Floor!’ last week, play Strangeways Saturday.

Anyone who has seen The Wavos in Fredericksburg knows the energy of their performance—the lights, the tempo—and the particular surge in the room when guitarist Joe Bace strikes the first notes of “I Wanna be Sedated.” Their mashup of the Ramones with Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” is not only proficient and extremely danceable, it’s a celebration of punk and new wave music itself.

Audiences will get just that experience this weekend, when The Wavos rock Strangeways Brewing this Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

According to synthesizer player and singer Gordon Smith, these standards are sure to be on the set list—not least because the songs are included in the band’s most recent EP “Five On The Floor!,” which dropped last week. Along with the fan-favorite covers are three new songs.

Because as Smith puts it, The Wavos are more than just a cover band, “we’re an original ’80s new wave band.”

That originality comes through in the five-song release, which pulls inspiration from funk on opening track “Love Beach” and follows that up with a sound that riffs on country chords in “Buffalo Girls” and electro-pop in the final original composition “Come Alive.” Smith, Bace and drummer Tone Maul co-write all their pieces and just as local fans have come to know them, each of their compositions on “Five On The Floor!” is fun, upbeat and compulsively danceable.

For a band used to a heavy tour schedule, 2020 was a challenging year for the three-musician outfit. But Smith said they channeled their creative energy into new music, their first album since 2014’s “Cinco de Wavo.”

But Smith said they are used to practicing remotely, having done so for a decade online. Two members reside in New York, while one is in South Carolina. So, recording remotely wasn’t as issue laden as it was for some bands.

Their geographic disparity is also why Fredericksburg is hailed as their “band hometown” by Smith. It’s easy for them to drive and meet here to play. Just after forming, The Wavos played a festival here in 2008 and got to know local acts. The Otter House was one of their usual regular spots before it shuttered, and locals have seen them at a slate of local venues, as well as festivals and breweries.

The history of the band itself is a long one and predates their time here. They’ve all been in bands together for years, but in 2008 reformed as The Wavos with the three core members. Smith first met Bace in 1977 in music school and then Maul. They were popular on the New York scene in the ’80s, playing clubs including the legendary CBGB.

“Five On The Floor!” was released at the Parkside Lounge show last week in New York, and Smith said friends “really showed up” for them. It was their best show in the city yet. They’re bringing that same passion for their sound to Fredericksburg this weekend.

IF YOU GO

The Wavos, Strangeways Brewing Co., 350 Lansdowne Road, Fredericksburg. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Listen to The Wavos on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/36w76oN. For more information, visit thewavos.com/shows; strangewaysbrewing.com.

Other shows:

O'Sullivan's Irish Pub, 3207 Washington Blvd., Arlington. July 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Graze Steakhouse, 32345 Constitution Hwy., Locust Grove. July 24 at 8 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Terry Crews reveals Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast have been 'in tears' over ending

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Ocean Eyes’ (2016)
Music

‘Ocean Eyes’ (2016)

  • Updated

This was the song that really got the ball rolling for Billie Eilish — after she and brother Finneas O’Connell uploaded the song to the internet and it quickly went viral. The rest is history, as Eilish has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in all of pop music.

‘Waterfalls’ (1994)
Music

‘Waterfalls’ (1994)

  • Updated

Every playlist should include some TLC, right? So, we will, with this R&B smash hit from “CrazySexyCool.”.

‘Swimming Pool’ (2008)
Music

‘Swimming Pool’ (2008)

  • Updated

Vocalist Blake Hazard sounds conflicted in this softly romantic offering from Los Angeles indie-rock act the Submarines’ second full-length album, “Honeysuckle Weeks.” On the one hand, she sings that “heavy is the mind that can’t be told when it’s time to let it go.” On the other? “But when you kiss me in ways I’ve forgotten, love is a swimming pool with no bottom.”

‘Rockaway Beach’ (1977)
Music

‘Rockaway Beach’ (1977)

  • Updated

The song is written about the Rockaway Beach in Queens, not the one in San Mateo County. But Bay Area fans won’t hold that against the mighty Ramones, who scored the highest charting song of their career with this fun number that stretched just over 2 minutes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert