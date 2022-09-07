Northern Neck Beach Music Festival back in Colonial Beach

Get ready to show off your dance moves at the annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival in Colonial Beach this Saturday.

The event, now in its fourth year, will feature beach music favorite The Embers, Feature Attraction Band and Motown Butta. Beach Music Deejay Hall of Fame inductee and WWER 88.1 FM on-air personality Craig Jennings, from the “Beach Breeze & Groves Show,” will lead shag dance lessons and dance contest. There will also be a “Best Dressed Tent” contest. Beer and wine from local wineries and breweries will be available for purchase, along with food options from Denson’s.

“We’re excited to celebrate the fourth annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival in Colonial Beach! It’s a wonderful day of music, dancing and fun,” according to festival co-chair Joyce Gunderson.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for community projects to enhance the quality of life for residents in and around Colonial Beach. “Our goal is to showcase and share our community. We are confident the festival will successfully contribute to the foundation’s efforts to raise money to support local community needs,” said Michele Inderrieden, president of the Colonial Beach Community Foundation.

Tickets at the gate are $49. Event is rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair. No outside food or beverages. For more information, visit nnbeachmusic.org.