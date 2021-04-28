Picnic in the Park concert series returns May 4 with new location, weekly themes

A favorite event for Fredericksburg families, Picnic in the Park, returns next week after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a new location and weekly themes that have a little something for everyone in the family.
Not only is the 24-year running event a long-standing tradition—it’s one uniquely suited to the era of social distancing, as an outdoor gathering requiring little contact with those outside of an immediate household, said special events coordinator for Fredericksburg Parks Sammy Walker, who runs Picnic in the Park.
Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events hosts this concert series as an opportunity to spend time in historic downtown while enjoying live, local entertainment. Nothing is required—but perhaps a lunch and a picnic blanket. Families can bring a lunch or purchase food from local vendors at the park, which include 716 Slice, Beach Fries and Kona Ice among others this year.
Traditionally held at Hurkamp Park, the event is moving to the more spacious Kenmore Park, also known as Memorial Park. The gatherings are limited to 250 people, per Virginia COVID regulations. In recent years, the event outgrew Hurkamp, and the Kenmore Avenue location will allow the event to grow in subsequent years while allowing further social distancing, Walker said.
According to Walker, the weekly event will have designated seating squares on the ground, and attendees must wear their masks at the event unless they are in their designated seating box. The event planner said there is also signage throughout the area reminding patrons of the social distancing and mask enforcement rules, as well as hand sanitizing stations.
“We take COVID compliance seriously,” Walker said.
Kicking off Picnic in the Park on May 4 is DJ Mike Swain, who will be playing lively danceable music. Walker said Kelsey Rideout with the Fredericksburg Fire Department will talk about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and of knowing how to administer CPR.
Another highlight is the May 18 Picnic in the Park, being celebrated as First Responders Day, which is an important day to Walker. The last year has been especially taxing on first responders with COVID along with the everyday concerns they attend to, Walker said. The event allows locals to thank their health officials.
Walker said no matter the theme, all should come out: “We have music and activities for all ages.”
Walker talks to grandmothers who say they used to come with their children but now bring their grandchildren to Picnic in the Park. They sit and listen to featured musicians while the grandkids run around and have a great time.
When the restrictions are lifted, they hope to expand by bringing back a moon bounce and by allowing more craft vendors to attend. There’s much more to come in the restriction-less future, according to Walker.
Until then, “It is a great feeling to finally be able to do what we do at Parks and Recreation—provide great family-friendly fun events to the public,” Walker said. “We have been missing this opportunity for a solid year now. It’s time to get back to what we do best—provide a great, memorable experience for families.”