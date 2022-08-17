PorchFest is back to make beautiful music in a downtown neighborhood

The Arts & Cultural Council of the Rappahannock’s RappArts PorchFest will be celebrated for its third year on Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

PorchFest features six hours of musical performances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the porches of homes in this year’s chosen neighborhood: the four blocks at the intersection of Winchester and Fauquier streets in downtown Fredericksburg. Each hour, two or three groups will play at different porches in the area.

The quaint venues add to the joy of experiencing 13 acts, including both seasoned and emerging artists, who often receive support and guidance from the veterans.

“Hazel Run played at the last PorchFest in 2019 and it was a wonderful community event. I’m glad RappArts is moving it to different neighborhoods so people can experience porches around our scenic town,” said Stephen Hu, the bass player of Hazel Run, which will be among the featured bands this year. “Last time, many families made a day of seeing lots of different styles of music offered by area performers. It was great to see so many kids listening to live music.”

Hazel Run will play a mix of original songs and covers of acoustic folk, rock and country numbers.

“We’ll be keeping our set upbeat and lively. This year we added a fiddle player, Megan Beiswenger, who will join me with Karen Richardson, Linda LaFave and Stuart Whitford, and will bring some new colors to our sound,” said Hu, who is also a freelance music writer for The Free Lance–Star.

Also among this year’s PorchFest participants is a long-standing favorite in the ’Burg: the wife-and-husband acoustic duo Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, who have been performing together for more than two decades. Their sound ranges from Americana to bluegrass, folk, rock, jazz and Celtic. They also have a special appreciation for the way porches and music just naturally fit together.

“There is something very relaxing and satisfying about playing music on a porch. It’s playing outside, but not really outside. It’s performing, but not really performing,” Mealy said. “Playing music on a porch provides a soundtrack for a neighborhood. People walk by, take it in, then move on, and folks on their porches several houses down can also enjoy it. The PorchFest concert series expands that whole sensibility. It’s playing on a porch, not in a club or on a concert stage.”

Pete and Laurie have played the PorchFest twice, and had the opportunity to play from their own porch when the event was held in their neighborhood.

“Our daughter Adrian actually joined us for one tune on piano,” Mealy said. “That would have to be the easiest show we have ever played—at least the closest to home!”

Featured musicians of this year’s PorchFest also include Karen Jonas, Brian Brown–Hill, The Acoustic Onion with their popular Beatles covers, Brittany Frompovich with her electric bass, Kurtis Goad, Dave Guy and Steve Bell, as well as Jim Lawrence, Holly Breivik and Lauren Smith of Razor Hill; Reggie Carreker; John and Mary Vreeland; and Ward Warren and Nathan Green.

“PorchFest is a pleasure for the musicians. It’s very personal, the next best thing to playing in your living room,” said Tim Garrett of Acoustic Onion.

“The RappArts PorchFest is a great event that connects the local musicians to their neighbors. I have attended twice as a spectator and really enjoyed the atmosphere of community and family at the event,” said Ward Warren, who—with fellow Marine veteran Nathan Green—will play some classic country numbers as well as some Americana, patriotic songs and originals. “The last time I attended, there was a wide range of age groups, young families, toddlers, teenagers, senior citizens. I believe the representation of all age groups is very healthy to share with each other the different genres of music. We enjoy playing songs that pay tribute to those who have served our country and even given the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. I hope that families will see that music is a language that crosses many cultures, ideas and themes and can draw people together who otherwise might not share the same interests.”

“We wanted this to be a very affordable family event where people can just relax and listen to a variety of musical genres and performers in a laid-back atmosphere that they will all enjoy,” said RappArts president Catherine Walker.

Admission is $5, children 10 and under are free, and guests will receive wristbands so they can come and go throughout the day.

Sidewalk chalk and bubbles will be available for kids to join in the creativity. There will be food trucks, and families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, but coolers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Guests should bring folding chairs and may want to also bring hats, water and sunscreen. Volunteers are greatly appreciated and those wishing to help should contact RappArtsPorchFest@gmail.com.

“As families come and experience the PorchFest, they will see that Fredericksburg has so many diverse neighborhoods, and that we are a very welcoming community that supports the arts,” said Walker. “As RappArts provides visibility and access to a spectrum of offerings of arts and culture, we, hopefully, will get the city and the region on the map as an important arts destination.”