One of the most interesting albums from 2021 was “Haanji” by Richmond-based band Prabir Trio. The record is mostly the story of lead singer and songwriter Prabir Mehta, who immigrated to the United States from Mumbai, India, when he was 8 years old. Like Mehta, the music is a combination of cultural influences, in this case Indian sounds and melodic rock. The lead track, “Immigrant Song,” is a short introduction that features guitar along with tablas and harmonium, which belong to Mehta’s parents.

“It starts with the ‘Immigrant Song,’ which is literally about my last few days in India,” said Mehta. “Then the rest of the album is this Indian immigrant-tinged perspective on working or politics or history or drugs or mass transit or rock stars.”

Mehta lived with relatives when his family first moved to the U.S., and gradually learned about popular music.

“My cousins were a little older than me, but they were born in the U.S., so they were in touch with whatever contemporary music was being produced,” said Mehta. “Being from India, the only western music I knew about at all was I could sing my ABC’s, and probably picked up at least one Christmas song as a way to prep for the U.S. I think beyond that, there was a very loose idea of what The Beatles were and Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.”

At first, his parents bought him a ukulele, but by 16 Mehta had graduated to a guitar, writing songs and putting together a neighborhood band.

“That was kind of the start,” said Mehta. “I was 16 years old. It was the only thing that made sense. Nothing else in the world made sense. Homework was whatever, friends come and go, you’re a teenager going through all these crazy mental growths, so family and parents don’t seem all that important. I just got my driver’s license and a guitar. It was like OK, this is it, this is all I need: the open road and six strings.”

One tension explored on the “Haanji” album is the perceived contradiction of being an Indian rock ’n’ roll musician. Mehta believes there are social and historic reasons for the lack of representation in his chosen field.

“For my story that I’ve been able to piece together, it definitely felt like becoming a musical artist was never discouraged. My parents never discouraged me, they bought me all these instruments and worked their ass off to do it, but I looked at my peer group and none of them were doing it,” said Mehta. “Zero percent of the other Indian kids were doing it. These are immigrants and also Indian kids who were born here so something was happening for a while, where arts and success didn’t seem to be a common place on the Venn diagram of Indians living in America.”

That unique perspective is what gives the songs on “Haanji” their own voice, and ties them together. While few are as direct as “Immigrant Song,” the rest of the songs resonate from that same key. For example, the song “Millions Of Dollars’’ was inspired by the recent mass transit project in Richmond.

“I was on my way to go see a show at The Camel and I almost got hit by a Mercedes because it couldn’t figure out which lane it was supposed to be in because of the new bus lane they were building,” said Mehta. “I grew up with mass transit and we took the bus or train everywhere. I took my brother all over Mumbai as an 8 year old on the train, by myself. Here not only can you not take your brother on the train anywhere, but you can’t go anywhere.”

The collision of Mehta’s ethnic and musical identities are explored in “Rockstar.”

“We wanted that one to be the toothiest out of all of them,” said Mehta. “That goes back to that immigrant thing where I didn’t have any Indian rock stars to look up to because there really weren’t any. Therefore you create this impression of what a rock star is. But one of the things that a rock star is not is me, because there are no Indian rock stars, so it can’t be me. So I’m creating in my head the image of what a rock star is, knowing I can’t be one.”

The other musicians in the Prabir Trio are Kelli Strawbridge on drums, Russell Lacy on bass, and jazz soul singer Kenneka Cook on harmony vocals. Lacy had to step down due to other commitments, and bass duties are now being handled by Jeremy Flax. The band gives a rocking drive to the songs on “Haanji” and Mehta credits his fellow musicians with contributing to the sound.

“Musically, we’re a trio, although Kenneka’s in the band as well which technically makes us the biggest trio in the world,” said Mehta. “Musically, the idea was to keep it rooted in one guitar, one bass and really let the harmonies do all the work of filling in the noise. All three of us approach the songs in a very complimentary way. I enjoy coming to the band and showing them the architecture of the song and not playing the whole song, walking through it with them. Then we do a count off and jump into it not knowing what we’re going to hear. Sometimes it’s amazing and other times we stop, crack up and start it again. For a lot of that stuff, having parts fill in places was more important than having multiple instruments. You can find every rhythm and note and texture and octave that needs to be played and it can be done on one of these instruments, on voice, on guitar or on bass.”

After COVID forced time off from live gigs, Prabir Trio is excited to be playing shows in front of live audiences again. A video for the song “America” was just released.

“Videos are done, album’s out, band sounds great—we got our stage show down,” said Mehta. “Now it’s time to go play some shows, put some smiles on faces, make some friends along the way and I’m really excited that we started writing what will become the next album.”