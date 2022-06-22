'Renaissance' woman: Bluegrass artist Valerie Smith follows her own path

A groundbreaking female artist in bluegrass music recently moved to Somerset in Orange County. When Valerie Smith started her career 25 years ago, bluegrass was a very narrow genre based on a tradition started by Bill Monroe in the 1940s. Many fans didn’t appreciate musicians who tried to take the music in new directions, including women band leaders (as all the first-generation artists were men).

“When I got into bluegrass at that time, it made people very angry because they didn’t think I sounded bluegrass,” said Smith. “The purists were very upset with me at the first IBMA [International Bluegrass Music Association]. That was when they were in Owensboro, Kentucky, so it was quite a while ago. I would do some shows and people would get really mad at me and slam down their chairs in front of me and walk off. I will never forget those really tough years of rejection and anger from the bluegrass audience. I wasn’t trying to make them angry—I was just doing what I do.”

Overcoming obstacles was nothing new for Smith. Growing up in a small Missouri town, she fought to succeed in school as a person with dyslexia. Music provided an escape from that frustration.

“I never say that I decided to pursue music, music chose me. … It was hard for me to understand the world around me backward. Music was a language I was able to wrap my mind around and communicate with and it was something that I was good at. When you were dyslexic at the time I was born, there wasn’t a lot of help. They just didn’t understand it at all.”

With great effort and persistence, Smith was able to score high enough on her SAT to get into The University of Missouri–Kansas City, where she majored in music. She moved back to her hometown and started a career as a music teacher. She also got married, which resulted in a fortuitous move to Nashville when her then-husband got a job there as an engineer. This rekindled Smith’s desire to become a songwriter and performer.

“I was overwhelmed by the whole Nashville scene,” said Smith. “I still wanted to be a performer, but I didn’t know how to do it. It’s a whole social system in Nashville. Everybody knows everybody. I just started jumping into writer’s nights at these different bars, signing up on a sheet, and getting up and presenting my music. That’s how I got to know people in Nashville. They started calling me to do writer’s shows. They started calling me to do collaborations in writing. I did demo work for people. All of that was so much fun. I met a lot of great legends from the Opry being around town. I got to know Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Tom T. Hall and Garth Brooks. I started being able to work at some of their writing publishing houses.”

Although Nashville is primarily known for country music, Smith was drawn to more acoustic-based sounds, which suited her direct emotional songs. This was before Americana was a genre so the closest form that matched her style was bluegrass. Smith formed her own band—Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike and recorded her first album, which was produced by Alan O’Bryant from The Nashville Bluegrass Band. O’Bryant had a lot of experience in bluegrass and gave Smith some good advice on following her own path.

“I appreciate Alan O’Bryant for sticking to his guns and saying, ‘This is a good sound; this is your sound. We shouldn’t change who we are just because others think we should. There’s a difference between learning and getting better at your craft, and changing your craft to fit another person’s narrative of what they think you should be,’ ” said Smith. “He said nothing great was ever created that way.”

Smith kept on performing and releasing music in her own style and building her audience. In 2000, she signed a deal with Rebel Records, which helped increase her distribution and broaden her following. Her band has undergone many personnel changes over the years with some notable alumni who later became well known in bluegrass circles.

“I’ve had some wonderful folks—Chad Graves, Matt Leadbetter, Becky Buller and just a lot more,” said Smith. “A lot of them last about five years. But my current band has lasted nine years—Tom Gray, Lisa Kay Howard Hughes, Wally Hughes, Joe Zauner and myself. They are very nice people, very professional and talented and fun.”

Smith now runs her own label, Bell Buckle Records, which releases music by Smith and other artists. She was nominated for a Grammy for her duet with Ralph Stanley in 2001 on his album “Clinch Mountain Sweethearts.” The music industry has caught up with her style and her most recent album “Renaissance” made it to the top 50 on the folk, bluegrass, roots and Americana country charts.

Her recent move to Somerset was prompted by a desire to live in a beautiful rural area and reconnect with people outside of Nashville.

“I needed peace and quiet,” said Smith. “I needed to get away from the drive of business. I wanted to come to a place of peace where I can write, have friends, still work on my music and release albums. Technology allowed me to go anywhere I wanted to go and still have a business. So I still have Bell Buckle Records. I have over 13 artists on my roster. They are all doing well. I still have my career. I still record, but I can slow down a little bit and smell the roses and play for fun.”