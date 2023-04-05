When most people think of music from New Orleans, the first thing that comes to mind is traditional jazz, a brass band, or maybe the syncopated funk of The Neville Brothers. But for over 30 years Cowboy Mouth has been mining a different musical stream — hard-hitting melodic rock.

“A lot of people say we don’t sound like New Orleans music, but it’s in the rhythm,” said drummer/singer Fred LeBlanc. “When you grow up in New Orleans, you grow up with that giant bass drum in Mardi Gras. Everybody in New Orleans has rhythm, everybody can dance. It’s just kind of second nature. I always try to make sure our show is positive, uplifting and an energetic experience for everyone involved. It’s about everybody leaving the venue feeling 1,000 times better than they have in a long time. That’s what I’m trying to do with this band and our audience: the redemptive healing power of New Orleans-flavored rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a good feeling to be a part of putting something like that out into the world.”

Perhaps another factor in LeBlanc’s propulsive rhythm is that he was born deaf and had an operation to fix his hearing.

“I didn’t hear until I was 3,” said LeBlanc. “My folks laid my head on stereo speakers, just to pull me out of my own little world and I started to sing before I could talk. So singing and drumming to me is the most natural thing in the world. My lungs eventually developed, and I eventually got my hearing.”

LeBlanc founded Cowboy Mouth along with guitarist John Thomas Griffith in the early ‘90s and had a hit on their first major label album with “Jenny Says.”

“We realized that was a very unlikely thing,” said LeBlanc, “so we did nationwide tours with some major acts like the Barenaked Ladies. That’s how we built our audience across the country.”

Having lived through Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and now the COVID pandemic, Cowboy Mouth have managed to survive and keep their positive energy in their live shows. During the lockdown, they recorded several singles including “Mardi Gras State of Mind,” a love letter to the treasured New Orleans tradition which was also canceled during the pandemic. LeBlanc and Griffith also did private shows as an acoustic duo, but the band is excited to be playing in front of enthusiastic live audiences again after that extended break.

“I learned it’s a state of mind,” said LeBlanc. “You can allow yourself to feel worried or depressed or stay positive. People pay their hard-earned money; they take their time and energy to come out and see us. I’m going to make sure we swing for the fences every single time.”

The band has been changing the way they release music in the face of a changing industry. LeBlanc likens it to the way music was consumed in the 1940s-50s before albums became the way people would buy music and songs were individually released on two sides of a single.

“We were trying to figure out how to release music to benefit us and our fan base,” said LeBlanc. “The idea of doing an album — grinding out 12, 14, 16 songs — the cost was getting to be prohibitive. Even if you’re one of the big acts, it’s rare that an album has staying power in the public consciousness. With Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, there’s literally almost no royalty payments. The idea came upon us. Why don’t we just start releasing EPs? That way we can have a more steady outflow of new material. At the same time, we’d have the benefit of putting something new out every nine months to a year.”

Their latest single is an original titled “A Better Time” paired with a supercharged version of Greg Kihn Band’s infectious 1981 hit “The Breakup Song.”

Cowboy Mouth will be bringing their high-energy show to The Groove Music Hall on Saturday, just ahead of their big stage performance at New Orleans Jazz Fest in May.