Rob Williams made an album for our time

Before the pandemic, most musicians had to rely on live performances for revenue. Since March, that model has been turned on its head. Music fans are relying more on albums for emotional support than ever before. Richmond native Rob Williams is a singer-songwriter who just released his fourth studio album, “Weathering The Storm, Vol. 1.” Williams plays is acoustic rock that combines elements of ’70s rock, indie, alternative and Americana. The Weekender recently spoke to Williams about his new album.
“Weathering The Storm, Vol. 1” seems like it was written about 2020 and the pandemic. When did you write and record the album?
Actually, the album was finished by March. I had a couple of these songs done in 2017 and I couldn’t write anything again until 2019. The rest of it was written and recorded in 2019. One of the approaches I took with this record was instead of recording it all at one time—which I had done for the last couple of records—was to record two or three songs at a time. So we started with the three songs I had already written, recorded those. I had no other songs written but booked a session about three months in advance and went and wrote three or four more songs. Then I wrote three more and we recorded those three more a little later on.
Your new album is titled “Vol. 1.” Is there a “Vol. 2” coming out?
I hope so. The idea for this record was that it would be 12 songs and we recorded 12 songs for it. I also really wanted to press vinyl for this one. There’s time limitations for vinyl—you can only press a certain amount of time on to vinyl before it affects the sound quality. The songs on this record are kind of long—there are several that go over five minutes. When I was talking to the mastering engineer, we decided in order to optimize the sound quality we needed to cut it down to under 45 minutes, which made it nine songs. So we chopped out three songs, so we have three songs ready for the next record.
The song “A Hard Time” sounds like a hopeful song about getting through something like what we are experiencing now.
For me, that something was a fairly serious bout of depression that I had been experiencing for a couple of years, and I was unable to write anything in those years. It really affected every aspect of my life. It was a very hard time and it wasn’t until I decided to confront it and get the help that I needed that I was able to start writing again. The idea for the song in my head was that we meet each other in passing and people ask, “How are you doing?” You always say, “I’m fine.” I just came out of this really dark period in my life and this is what I would have told somebody, “I’ve been better, but I’m doing OK. I think I’m going to make it, but it’s been really hard.”
The opening song, “Nameless,” is interesting. Most musicians don’t want to be nameless.
I’ve been doing this for a while, and I often play shows where I travel. I love to get in the car and pack it up when I can and go places I’ve never been and play for people I don’t know. Occasionally people will say, “How do you do this? How do you make a living doing this? It’s not rational. Are you living a dream?” I’m doing what I enjoy doing. I don’t dream of playing the Grand Ole Opry. I wouldn’t turn it down, but for me, that’s not the measure of success. I’m doing what I like doing to the best of my abilities. It’s not fame and fortune that I’m seeking. If those things happen, great, but I don’t consider what I do non-successful because I’m not on the radio, or a household name.
What got you into songwriting?
One of the most influential bands for me early on was R.E.M. A lot of us grew up with classic rock. We were listening to Led Zeppelin or The Rolling Stones or The Who when we were kids. But the first band that I listened to that was different for me when I was in high school was R.E.M. They weren’t like anything I’d ever heard before. It made me think—you don’t have to be Paul Simon to write songs that people are going to love. You don’t have to be Jimi Hendrix to be a guitar player. You can write songs and play music for people who are in the room, not necessarily people who are listening on the other end of the radio. That was really inspiring for me. I really enjoyed going to see bands like R.E.M. and even regional bands like Miracle Legion or Waxing Poetics or The Connells. They were playing for people in the room and there was a powerful energy of seeing these bands playing their original songs without being famous for it, without having songs on the radio. They were still great songs. I think that was inspirational for me.
I started writing songs as soon as I started playing. Of course, those songs are terrible. I don’t think I wrote anything worth listening to until I was in my 40s. Maybe I just didn’t have that much to say earlier on. I’ve really focused in on songwriting lyrically now more than I used to. In my earlier bands I was a guitar player and I would contribute song ideas or lyrics to the person who sang the songs, but I was always focused on guitar playing. When I started being out in front I really started focusing on what it was I was singing and almost more importantly how I was saying it. I learned that good writing has an awful lot to do with rewriting.
Your band features your sister on lead guitar. Have you been playing together since you were kids?
No. You would think so. Growing up, Leslie was the one who played music and I just listened to it and pretended I could play it. I ran around the house singing songs and hitting things like I was playing drums. I never took up an instrument until I was in high school. She taught me how to play guitar when I was in high school. Then she moved out of state for twenty-some years and it wasn’t until a few years after she came back that we started playing together.
What are your plans for the future?
The outdoor season is going to end soon. We’re not in a place where we’re ready to play indoors yet. It gives us some time to focus on new material and put together the songs for “Vol. 2.” Hopefully when the spring comes, or if the winter is mild, we will be playing a little more and then we’ll get to work on “Vol. 2” and get that out there before too long. We’ll see what happens to venues. These outdoor venues are popping up a little more. We’ll see how that continues. There aren’t a lot around here doing the outdoor shows regularly, so there’s a competition to get their spots. That makes it tough. I’ve heard of some pop-up shows in people’s front yards that have been successful. Your neighbors don’t expect to have live music in their neighborhood and Saturday afternoon somebody starts playing and people walk down to see it. That might be the wave of the future.
