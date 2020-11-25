Rob Williams made an album for our time

I’ve been doing this for a while, and I often play shows where I travel. I love to get in the car and pack it up when I can and go places I’ve never been and play for people I don’t know. Occasionally people will say, “How do you do this? How do you make a living doing this? It’s not rational. Are you living a dream?” I’m doing what I enjoy doing. I don’t dream of playing the Grand Ole Opry. I wouldn’t turn it down, but for me, that’s not the measure of success. I’m doing what I like doing to the best of my abilities. It’s not fame and fortune that I’m seeking. If those things happen, great, but I don’t consider what I do non-successful because I’m not on the radio, or a household name.

One of the most influential bands for me early on was R.E.M. A lot of us grew up with classic rock. We were listening to Led Zeppelin or The Rolling Stones or The Who when we were kids. But the first band that I listened to that was different for me when I was in high school was R.E.M. They weren’t like anything I’d ever heard before. It made me think—you don’t have to be Paul Simon to write songs that people are going to love. You don’t have to be Jimi Hendrix to be a guitar player. You can write songs and play music for people who are in the room, not necessarily people who are listening on the other end of the radio. That was really inspiring for me. I really enjoyed going to see bands like R.E.M. and even regional bands like Miracle Legion or Waxing Poetics or The Connells. They were playing for people in the room and there was a powerful energy of seeing these bands playing their original songs without being famous for it, without having songs on the radio. They were still great songs. I think that was inspirational for me.