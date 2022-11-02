Sounds: Jazz4Justice returns with in-person performance at UMW

The UMW Jazz Ensemble will return live to Dodd Auditorium on Saturday to make the place jump during its ninth annual Jazz4Justice benefit concert.

“The thing that makes it so electric and exciting is that — first of all — everyone who’s there understands what the benefits are from this concert, but the concert itself features student musicians at the top of their game,” said Ann Kloeckner, executive director of Legal Aid Works, which will present the concert in collaboration with the University of Mary Washington.

The ensemble, under the direction of Doug Gately, will take the stage at Dodd Auditorium in George Washington Hall at 7:30 p.m. The traditional gospel choir the Armstead Music Singers, under the direction of Eric Armstead, will join the ensemble later in the concert.

“The gospel choir comes in and just blows the roof off the joint. It’s a wonderful, wonderful collaboration,” Kloeckner said.

Concertgoers will hear an eclectic program with music by the likes of Grover Washington and Santana.

“One of the hallmarks of the concerts in the last eight years has been a really broad selection of different kinds of music, not only jazz, but jazz approaches to other kinds of music,” Kloeckner said. “For example, there’s going to be an improv and jazz version of ‘Jailhouse Rock.’”

Jazz, by its ephemeral nature, presents one-off performances never to be repeated in the same way twice.

“Jazz is very improvisational music,” Kloeckner said. “So people are creating that music right there in front of a live audience. It’s never going to be same music each time. It’s going to be fresh and new every time.”

The UMW Street Chorus, a collaboration between UMW students and unhoused clients of Micah Ministries, will make its début guest appearance at the concert. Micah Ministries works to help the area’s homeless population find places to live.

After the concert, the Fredericksburg Jazz Collective will host a jam session at Colonial Tavern at 406 Lafayette Blvd. All are welcome to show up and participate in any way they can, Kloeckner said.

“That’s what jazz is all about. Jazz is improv. Jazz is the people’s music and to have it be open and not be restricted to the professionals allows everyone to be connected,” Kloeckner said. “For people who are not musically inclined, there’s a tremendous need for an audience. You’re always able to participate as an audience member by appreciating when someone has the courage to bring their saxophone up there on stage, open up their case, bring it out, and join in with the other jazz musicians. We can all participate and be a part of our community that way.”

Proceeds from the concert will go toward scholarships for the musicians of the UMW Jazz Ensemble and helping Legal Aid Works in its mission to provide free, high-quality, civil, legal assistance to low-income families.

“All the businesses and law firms that show support, through sponsorships, know that this community is more vibrant, more connected and better off when our low-income neighbors are supported,” Kloeckner said.

Tickets — $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors — will be available at the door starting at 7 p.m.

“We purposely keep it at that price because our vision is to have a community event that lots of people can attend and have fun,” Kloeckner said.