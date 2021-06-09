Sounds of Summer blasts off with Elby Brass

The Fredericksburg Area Museum is kicking off its popular Sounds of Summer concert series this Friday in historic Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., with Fredericksburg favorite Elby Brass.

Concerts will run every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 from 6–8 p.m. and tickets will be required in keeping with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

Ticket sales ended Sunday for the Elby Brass show, but mark your calendars for the rest of this year’s lineup: Gaye Adegbalola on July 9, Bruce Middle Guitar Lessons on Aug. 13, Karen Jonas on Sept. 10 and Brisk on Oct. 8.

Admission is $5 per person and $3 for museum members; children under 5 receive free admission. Wine and beer will be for sale, and water will also be available for a $1 donation.

Tickets can be purchased one week in advance of each concert until they are sold out. Don’t want to miss out? Museum members will have early access to ticket sales, discounted tickets, early concert entry and preferred seating; visit famva.org/membership to learn more about becoming a member.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. To check the concert’s status, visit famva.org or facebook.com/fredericksburgareamuseum.