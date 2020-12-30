SOUNDS: Top 10 albums of 2020

One silver lining in the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year of 2020 was the wealth of excellent albums that helped sustain music lovers. Choosing 10 was a tough job, since there were many great recordings, but here are some that helped sustain me during tough times.
‘Untitled (Black Is)’ / ’Untitled (Rise)’ Sault
The semi-anonymous British collective known as Sault released two albums in 2020 that can be better considered as a double album. The music mines Black styles like gospel, R&B and soul and adds spoken-word interludes to create a mosaic that serves as a soundtrack to a year where the world woke up to the need for social justice.
‘The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams’ Karen Jonas
Karen Jonas and her musical collaborator Tim Bray have carved out their own niche in the broad world of Americana music. Over the course of five albums since 2014, they have experimented with different sounds while keeping a recognizable style centered around Jonas’ storytelling and Bray’s electric guitar. Their new album adds a Southwest flavor to their mix, with songs about bowling cowboys, truck drivers dreaming at strip clubs and farmers’ wives.
‘When I Wait For You’ Dirk Powell
Louisiana native Powell cooks up a musical Cajun stew with his new album, which also draws on Celtic, bluegrass and country music traditions. The songs all feature Powell’s primary instrument—the fiddle—which is especially prominent throughout “When I Wait For You.” Powell’s seasoned voice ties the different styles of music together and shows how they share many elements. A special appearance by Rhiannon Giddens graces the song “I Ain’t Playing Pretty Polly,” which questions the murder ballad tradition.
‘RTJ4’ run the jewels
Although recorded before the protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, “RTJ4” directly addresses issues of the Black Lives Matter movement. Killer Mike has become an elegant spokesperson for police reform, social justice and voting rights. “RTJ4” is thoughtful, fun and heartbreaking all at the same time, kind of like 2020.
‘World On The Ground’ Sarah Jarosz
Child prodigy and multi instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz has reached her 20s, maturing into a musician equally talented as a singer and songwriter. Her latest release continues to move away from traditional bluegrass into contemporary acoustic rock and folk.
‘Uncivil War’ Shemekia Copeland
The daughter of blues legend Johnny Copeland, Shemekia has broadened her sound and appeal by enlisting rock and Americana guests Duane Eddy, Jason Isbell, Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas to appear on her new album. The subject matter is equally adventurous, with subjects as diverse as a farewell to Dr. John (“Dirty Saint”), gender stereotypes (“She Don’t Wear Pink”) and the horrible legacy of slavery (“Clotilda’s On Fire”). The title song addresses divisions in our culture that were brought to a head with this year’s election. Copeland gives the traditional form of the blues a fresh take on this excellent album.
‘The Good, The Bad, and the Bette’ Bette Smith
Anyone who says they don’t make good-old, greasy soul music should listen to Bette Smith. Accompanied by a group that includes Patterson Hood of The Drive-By Truckers and Luther Dickenson of The North Mississippi All-Stars, Smith flat out rocks. Echoes of Aretha Franklin, Koko Taylor and Mavis Staples fuel this exceptional young talent.
‘RoundAgain’ Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
This group of veteran jazz musicians first recorded together on Redman’s 1994 album “MoodSwing.” Back then, they were the young cats on the scene. Since then, each has become a leader on their respective instruments. “RoundAgain” has the telepathic interplay found on the best jazz. It’s fitting this album was released under all the band members’ names, because they all contribute to create a beautiful work that is greater than the sum of its parts.
‘Private Lives’ Low Cut Connie
Rock music is often driven by guitars, but Adam Weiner has been known to haul an upright piano to the clubs where Low Cut Connie plays to wildly enthusiastic crowds. Like one of his influences, Bruce Springsteen, Weiner writes songs of working people just trying to make it. Low Cut Connie is a great bar band that released an album in a year when all the bars are closed down. I’m looking forward to seeing them play these songs live when they open up again.
‘Welcome To Hard Times’ Charley Crockett
Crockett has taken the mantle from groundbreaking country artist Charlie Pride in the very year that we lost Pride. “Welcome To Hard Times” is one of those rare albums that mines vintage 1960s Nashville music while also sounding totally new and contemporary. The title may sound like a description of the past year for all of us, but particularly for Crockett, who had to undergo life-saving open heart surgery just a week after recording “Welcome To Hard Times.”