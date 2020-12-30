SOUNDS: Top 10 albums of 2020

The daughter of blues legend Johnny Copeland, Shemekia has broadened her sound and appeal by enlisting rock and Americana guests Duane Eddy, Jason Isbell, Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas to appear on her new album. The subject matter is equally adventurous, with subjects as diverse as a farewell to Dr. John (“Dirty Saint”), gender stereotypes (“She Don’t Wear Pink”) and the horrible legacy of slavery (“Clotilda’s On Fire”). The title song addresses divisions in our culture that were brought to a head with this year’s election. Copeland gives the traditional form of the blues a fresh take on this excellent album.

‘The Good, The Bad, and the Bette’ Bette Smith

Anyone who says they don’t make good-old, greasy soul music should listen to Bette Smith. Accompanied by a group that includes Patterson Hood of The Drive-By Truckers and Luther Dickenson of The North Mississippi All-Stars, Smith flat out rocks. Echoes of Aretha Franklin, Koko Taylor and Mavis Staples fuel this exceptional young talent.

‘RoundAgain’ Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade