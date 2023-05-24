The new punk band Trash Rocket has a history in the local Fredericksburg music scene. The frontwoman Kristin “Monster” Bonecrusher was in the proto-punk-goth band The Crypts, released music under her own name, and lead the garage-punk band Puff Yeah along with bassist Christopher “Hodge” Critzer. When the keyboardist and drummer left Puff Yeah for various personal reasons, Monster and Critzer felt like they would need to choose a new name going forward. They recruited Mikey Golas on drums and former Crypts frontman Craig Graziano on keyboards to form Trash Rocket.

“I asked Mikey Golas to join us,” said Monster. “Hodge and I jammed with him before back in 2015 or 2016. Then Craig said he’d been learning keys so I said, ‘of course’. It felt like home. He has a good musical sense. I never would have thought to add anything he is doing so it’s really fun.”

The band practiced last summer and played their first gig last November. In March they released their first full-length album titled “Rock & Roll Repeat.” The album is filled with songs that explore Monster’s grief over the death of her first husband Mike Tschirn in 2016. She had touched on the subject in her previous songs, including a few with Puff Yeah, but the songs on “Rock & Roll Repeat” go deeper into her anger, sadness and grief. “Forever Yours” addresses Tschirn’s struggles with addiction prior to his death:

“I wish I weren’t stuck

I still don’t believe in karma but

You wanted to escape your life

Yeah the cancer, but your kids, your wife?”

These are serious topics for a punk album. Monster thinks of these songs as the work she is doing to deal with her feelings.

“It just makes it easier knowing it will be put into something that feels productive,” said Monster. “It travels from an exploration of my vulnerability when I’m writing it. When I’m actually singing it, it’s a declaration. It’s a really good process. I don’t know how other people feel but the people close to me want to hear this which is very nice to know.”

The catchy music often belies the dark lyrics, but this contrast is what makes Trash Rocket’s music so compelling. Many of the songs were co-written with music by Critzer and lyrics by Monster.

“One thing I love about writing to Hodge’s music — a lot of the stuff he sends me is more bouncy and fun,” said Monster. “I came in with lyrics and music for ‘Take It Or Leave It’, ‘It’s Okay’ and ‘Bury Me’ ... He’ll send me things through text. If I’m in a writing mood, I’ll look through my things, listen and see what fits. Sometimes it’s just beautiful. Like ‘Forever Yours’ was beautiful. ‘Loved By You’ was easy-peasy, fit right in which is nice.”

Not all of the songs on “Rock & Roll Repeat” are that heavy. The title song is a fun pop-punk frenzy that pokes fun at the instructions on shampoo bottles. “I Wanna Be Loved” is a light love song with touches of ’60s girl group overtones.

Graziano is playing keyboards for the first time with Trash Rocket. He also contributes vocals and wrote the closing song on the record “Alibi.”

“Craig came in and said, ‘Do you mind if I write a song?’” said Monster. “So I said of course not. He had the lyrics and an idea of how he wanted it to sound. He told Hodge how he wanted the bass to be. I followed with the guitar. He’s such a showman. He’s so fun to watch and play with.”

Currently “Rock & Roll Repeat” is available on Bandcamp and most streaming platforms. Trash Rocket have plans to also make it available on cassette. Monster realized the once-dead format was taking on a new life when her daughter asked for a tape player.

“My Ollie was just asking me for a Walkman so I called my mom and asked her to dig up my old Walkman and cassettes,” said Monster. “It’s really neat when I see her listening to Pearl Jam and Nirvana. I’m like oh that’s my kid.”

Since the album was recorded, the band has been expanded with the addition of tambourine player Lucky, who Monster met through her other passion, roller derby.

“We brought (Lucky) in from my derby and she’s doing some tambourine,” said Monster. “That’s kind of what I want, just come and do what you can. She wants to learn to play the drums so hopefully this can lead into that for her. We’re all about personal goals. One of my personal goals is to do more guitar solos and write a call-and-response song with Hodge.”