Southern Culture On The Skids slides into Groove Music Hall

Southern Culture On The Skids is not quite a parody band—it’s too earnestly hard-rocking and grungy for that. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina, trio has managed to create its own subgenre of rock that celebrates the fun side of southern living with an infectious combination of garage, surf, and indie rock.

“The whole southern culture thing that we bring to it is food, music, and cultural things that most everyone in this country knows from southern literature, rock and roll, blues, jazz, TV shows,” said guitarist and vocalist Rick Miller. “The Southeast is so unique when you think about it: good, bad and ugly. We try to work with the ones that are positive.”

Maybe that’s why Southern Culture On The Skids (SCOTS to their fans) finds a universal appeal outside their self-defined name.

“We don’t really have a problem with that translating,” said Miller. “We play music that everybody enjoys live. Even if you don’t know the Little Debbie oatmeal pie references in ‘Camel Walk’ you’re still dancing; the rhythms, the melodies, you don’t have to know that much about it.”

While they have a worldwide cult following that draws crowds everywhere, the pandemic was particularly hard on a band that relies on touring to survive. During their break from touring the members of SCOTS kept busy by releasing a new album appropriately titled “At Home With Southern Culture On The Skids.”

“I have a studio where we usually work and record other bands to make a little more income,” said Miller. “That shut down too, so I had to cancel a couple of records there. I took all of our mics and preamps and a mixing board into my living room to work with in there. Luckily, I have an odd-shaped living room which has really good acoustics. We recorded most of the tracks in there.”

Another interesting pandemic project the band undertook was releasing a series of records they had originally made for fans as a box of 45 rpm records. Because of the expense, it was a limited release containing mostly covers, along with a few odd B-sides. Those songs have finally been collected and released as “Kudzu Records Presents Southern Culture On The Skids.”

The two album releases, along with a Christmas single, “Surfing On Christmas Day”, combined with unemployment checks and a PPP loan, kept the band afloat until they were finally able to tour again this year. Then another setback hit the band in this summer.

“In May we had our first big tour out to Colorado and back and then Dave [Hartman], our drummer, got COVID,” said Miller. “We had to drive home from Lincoln, Nebraska, with him in the van sick. We just rolled the windows down and we all wore masks. We had all our vaccines so I think the viral load wasn’t that bad. He felt bad for two or three days before he finally tested positive. Nobody else got it, so the masks worked.”

Hartman recovered quickly and he, Miller, and bassist/vocalist Mary Huff were able to resume touring in mid-summer. They will be bringing their entertaining show to the Groove Music Hall at the Dominion Raceway on Dec. 17. After some early personnel shifts, that trio has remained intact for 30 years.

“I’m a minimalist at heart, and I think a lot of the best rock ‘n’ roll is minimalist music,” said Scott. “Live, the trio works. Everybody has a place in the mix: drums, bass, vocals. We played in a tiny house last Wednesday in Waverly, Alabama, and then Thursday we’re playing a 600-seat theater in Birmingham. We gotta be able to go everywhere and fit in any situation. There’s sit-down music hall places, clubs, small parties, you gotta do it all. I think being a three-piece really helps with that.

Since one of the band’s fan favorites is a song titled “Dirt Track Date,” Miller said he is excited to be playing at a racetrack.

“There’s something special about playing at a racetrack. You know we’re going to do ‘Dirt Track Date’ and all the car songs because I do like cars. I love all that stuff—it takes me back to when I was a kid.”