Stafford Regional Choral Society presents ' Night of Broadway'

Broadway is back and if you can’t make it up to the Great White Way, you can enjoy a slice of musical theater heaven right here in Stafford. On Sunday, the Stafford Regional Choral Society will bring “Night on Broadway” to Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford.

The free concert—the group’s second live performance since the pandemic began—will feature an afternoon cabaret of hits from favorite Broadway shows, such as “Wicked,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sister Act” and “The Wiz.” The chorus will be accompanied by bassist Lauren Black, pianist Garrett Jones and percussionist Kevin Taylor.

There will also be a screening of its virtual choir performing “I Got Gershwin.” The choir reunites several chorus members, including some who have moved out of state.

“I am deeply honored to be able to direct this group of dedicated singers,” said Jason Michael, the group’s artistic and music director. “It is especially meaningful to bring together past and present singers, regardless of distance from Stafford.”

The show begins at 3 p.m. and concertgoers are requested to wear a mask for the safety of all performers and audience members. Freewill donations will be collected to support the SRCS Scholarship Program, which awards outstanding, local high school pianists, instrumentalists and vocalists who plan to continue music performance in college. The group recently awarded its 2022 scholarships to flutist McKenna Connally and vocalist Victoria Lynch.

For more information, email staffordchoralsociety@yahoo.com or visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/StaffordChoralSociety.