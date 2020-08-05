Over the past 10 years, Steven Bruce has performed as a solo artist and with the group Whiskey Revival. Now he is releasing his first full-length, solo album with his new band Steven Bruce & The Falling Stars.
The group formed last fall and had just started doing shows when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music venues. The album “Same Time, Same Place, Same Station” was recorded and ready in March, but was delayed until the band could support it with in-person performances. It was largely inspired by Bruce’s grandparents, who died in late 2018 and early 2019.
“We were a hugging and a kissing family,” said Bruce. “My grandma used to always give me a hug and a kiss goodbye and say, ‘We enjoyed today and we’ll see you same time, same place, same station.’ We lost my grandfather, then we lost my grandmother. I wouldn’t have pursued music as much if they hadn’t pushed me towards it.”
Bruce got his start in music by playing songs for his grandparents in their living room. He played songs by their favorite country artists like Merle Haggard. As they aged, he also helped as a caregiver, driving them to doctor’s appointments and doing errands for them when they needed medications or groceries. Bruce recorded many conversations with them and those recordings are part of the new album.
“I would just set my phone up and I would record me playing for them and through that I captured several hours of conversation with them,” said Bruce. “I knew the album was going to be ‘Same Time, Same Place, Same Station,’ and I knew I wanted them to be a part of it. So we went back in and took recordings of them and peppered it throughout the album.”
Another theme of the album is the dissolution of Bruce’s first marriage. It’s a classic country subject, and one that many can relate to.
“I went through a separation, and that was a huge curveball because you plan your life and you think it’s going to go one way and then it upends and death happens,” said Bruce. “It’s a heartbreak album, and it’s a loss album, but it’s an album of optimism because if I can make it through it, anybody can make it through it.”
Members of Bruce’s working band are featured on “Same Time, Same Place, Same Station.” EP Jackson plays guitar and bass and Derrick Decker plays drums. Jackson also produced the album and brought in some guests, including Seth Brown on drums; Gary Lee Gimble on pedal steel guitar; Caroline Ayers on vocals and fiddle; Dustin Brandt on keyboards; Mark Bower on accordion; and Bobby Thompson, Mackenzie Roark and Steven’s wife Courtney Bruce on backing vocals. Jackson also surprised Bruce by adding some vocals by his wife, local country singer Karen Jonas.
“We got all the vocals cut and all the instrumentation cut and then it was time to start thinking about other background vocals,” said Bruce. “I did a songwriter night with Jackson. We got up to that gig and Jackson’s like, ‘Before we get to playing, I want to show you something real quick.’ So we go to the car and he says, ‘Hey, this was unsolicited, Karen wanted to put vocals on these two songs.’ So Karen wound up singing vocals on ‘Cryin’ Eyes’ and on another tune that I’m really fond of, ‘Breath.’ I’ve always respected Karen so much. I always thought she knew what she was doing and what she wanted to do.”
Bruce has been influenced by ’70s country artists like Emmylou Harris, Gram Parsons and Waylon Jennings, as well as newer alt-country performers like Margo Price, Lilly Hiatt and Sturgill Simpson. The music on “Same Time, Same Place, Same Station” fits squarely into the country tradition, but Bruce rejects labels to describe his style.
“I don’t really like the term ‘outlaw country’ because there’s so many different kinds of country,” said Bruce. The term ‘Americana’ is used a lot more loosely nowadays. So it falls under that cloak, but I feel like we made an ‘Americana outlaw’ record for modern times.”
“Same Time, Same Place, Same Station” covers a variety of moods. The twangy single “Rhinestoned” is reminiscent of the Bakersfield country of Merle Haggard or Buck Owens. “Downtown Blues” has more of a folky singer-songwriter vibe. Bruce brought in a larger group of singers for the party-ready “Weekend Song,” which includes some searing electric guitar work from EP Jackson. “Keepin’ Time” is a heartfelt tribute to Bruce’s grandparents. A forthcoming video for the song was shot at their home.
The most surprising song on the album is a cover of The White Stripes’ “There’s No Home For You Here,” which keeps a bit of the garage sound of the original, mixed with a little Dwight Yoakam strut.
“I don’t think I would have wanted the album to turn out any other way than how it did,” said Bruce. “I’m so proud of the whole thing, and getting to this point, finally.”
Three singles: “Cryin’ Eyes,” “Keeping Time” and “Rhinestoned” were released earlier this year on streaming services and the full album is available today. The record release show will take place this Saturday at Billikens Smokehouse.
