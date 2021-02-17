Teen country singer chases her dream to Nashville

Shelby Lynn Madison claims traditional country artists George Jones and Merle Haggard as her primary influences, but the 18-year-old singer from King George aspires to be a modern country star.
Her new single, “Ain’t The One,” sounds right at home next to country radio favorites like Miranda Lambert or Carrie Underwood. Her lyrics even mention trucks (“the jacked up ones”) and extoll the virtues of being a down-home country girl. The song was recorded on a trip to Nashville, where she worked with veteran producer Ken Royster at his Direct Image Recording Studio. The song features many top-notch backing musicians who have worked with artists like Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney.
Madison’s opportunity to record with such a renowned crew came after she friended Royster on Facebook. He contacted her and invited her to Nashville for a session.
“Once I knew who he was, I freaked out because it was just awesome that he would be reaching out to me,” said Madison. “He actually produced Luke Combs before he had his major record label.”
Madison comes from a musical family. Her parents played in a bluegrass band in King George called Madison Creek, and young Shelby Lynn got up with them onstage and sang Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” when she was just 3 years old.
“I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old,” said Madison. “All of my dad’s side of the family play at least one instrument. I’ve had musical influences my whole life. Music’s just been something I’ve been brought up into and I love it so much.”
When she was 11 years old, Madison’s father bought her a guitar. Like many kids her age, she learned to play it from YouTube videos. After just six months, she entered her first contest, the Country Music Showdown in King George sponsored by Colgate. She sang Jake Owen’s “Anywhere With You” and Darius Rucker’s version of “Wagon Wheel” to a crowd that was “cheering the moment she stepped up to the Fairway Stage microphone,” according to a local news story at the time.
“That was the first time I knew what I wanted to do,” said Madison. “I had never been onstage without anybody there. I knew then and there that’s what I wanted to do. I actually made it through the first round, but the second round I kind of forgot my words a little bit, I was only 11.”
A few years later, Madison began writing her own songs.
“My first song that I had written was in a creative writing class,” said Madison. “You had to write a story and portray it to the class. I had an idea that I could write a song and that was something I wanted to do. I was 14 when I wrote my first song. Of course, it wasn’t the best song, but it was still a song.”
Madison has continued to work on her songwriting, keeping ideas in both paper and digital forms.
“I write in my phone and my notebooks,” said Madison. “I have songs pretty much everywhere, songs that I started that I didn’t finish, choruses to songs, titles of songs, stuff like that.”
In 2019, Madison won the Central Virginia’s Got Talent contest at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. One of the prizes was the opportunity to open for The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Diamond Rio at the Celebrate Virginia concert series that year. Madison took the stage as a solo act with her acoustic guitar.
“I don’t really get nervous on stage; it’s just something I do. It’s like second nature to me,” said Madison.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Madison from playing live shows since last November, she has been posting videos on YouTube and is excited about releasing “Ain’t The One” Feb. 19. She plans to release the other song she recorded in Nashville in April. Having just graduated high school last month, Shelby Lynn Madison is looking forward to pursuing her musical dreams full time.