Teen country singer chases her dream to Nashville

“I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old,” said Madison. “All of my dad’s side of the family play at least one instrument. I’ve had musical influences my whole life. Music’s just been something I’ve been brought up into and I love it so much.”

When she was 11 years old, Madison’s father bought her a guitar. Like many kids her age, she learned to play it from YouTube videos. After just six months, she entered her first contest, the Country Music Showdown in King George sponsored by Colgate. She sang Jake Owen’s “Anywhere With You” and Darius Rucker’s version of “Wagon Wheel” to a crowd that was “cheering the moment she stepped up to the Fairway Stage microphone,” according to a local news story at the time.

“That was the first time I knew what I wanted to do,” said Madison. “I had never been onstage without anybody there. I knew then and there that’s what I wanted to do. I actually made it through the first round, but the second round I kind of forgot my words a little bit, I was only 11.”

A few years later, Madison began writing her own songs.