The Lodge at Moss Neck launches music series with Tiempo Libre

A new music series is starting up at The Lodge at Moss Neck. The agritourism resort’s “5 Hour Festival” will present live concerts by Grammy-winning and -nominated musical performers beginning at 5 p.m. The lineup includes Miami-based group Tiempo Libre on April 28 and Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen on May 19.

“We are opening the doors to Moss Neck for the first time to the public for a series of music festivals,” said Silver Companies Executive Vice President Spencer Silver. “We wanted to bring a unique entertainment experience to the area and give people a reason to get out and celebrate after being isolated for so long from the pandemic.”

Next week’s Miami, Cuba & The Caribbean Festival with the three-time Grammy-nominated Tiempo Libre will offer an array of unlimited, island-inspired cuisine, bars serving wines, spirited cocktails and crafted beers. The May 19 event will be a New Orleans Mardi Gras-style celebration, where guests will enjoy a selection of Fat Tuesday-themed cocktails and sugar-coated king cake and dance to the Grammy-winning sounds of Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen.

Tables of 10 can be reserved for $3,000 and include VIP seating for the live concert, 20 drink tickets per table, and unlimited food at 12 food stations serving themed cuisine. For more information, visit thelodgeatmossneck.com/upcoming-events.