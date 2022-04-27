Vaporwave and jazz performer makes Fredericksburg region his home

Vaporwave is a subgenre of electronic music that started in the early 2010s and combines elements of ambient, lounge, hip-hop and jazz. One of the rising vaporwave artists moved to the Fredericksburg area in April. Geoffrey Dean recently relocated from Charleston, South Carolina, but has family roots in Orange County, where he lives on a farm previously owned by his grandparents.

“I grew up in McLean–Tysons Corner area,” said Dean. “This is my granddad’s farm. We’ve had it since the 1950s, so I was down here every weekend growing up. Then I went off to school and the farm was still here. Certain summers I would come back. I’ve been coming in and out the last few years when I was working on my doctorate as just a place to escape. Now ... this is home. Charleston, South Carolina, really got small musically after COVID. Gigs dried up and I felt like it was time to move here.”

Dean’s musical journey took him from Boston, where he earned his undergrad degree in jazz performance from the Berklee College of Music, to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he got his master’s degree, then to the University of Illinois, where he received his doctorate in jazz with a minor in classical performance. He then moved to Charleston, where he played jazz gigs and made vaporwave albums under the name Baraka.

“I grew up listening to a lot of that kind of stuff like DJ Shadow,” said Dean. “I was always influenced by mid-90s hip-hop. I’m a huge fan of Tupac Shakur. A lot of that ’90s hip-hop was made by American artists, then the Brits did a lot of stuff like trip-hop and acid jazz. RJD2 and Thievery Corporation all came out of the ’90s. The genre has always been there but it doesn’t get quite the public eye on it. Pretty Lights was a guy who was doing that in the 2010s, and he had a breakthrough with some mainstream stuff.”

In addition to releases as Baraka, Dean also collaborates with Charleston musician–producer Dylan Dawkins, who releases music under the name Persona La Ave. Their latest album, “Vapor,” which comes out Friday, shows a variety of musical styles. Dean credits their different strengths as the special sauce that makes “Vapor” so original. He brings his jazz training and performance experience, Dawkins has a mastery of old analog synthesizers and is proficient with production technology and recording programs like Ableton.

“I have a lot of analog keyboards,” said Dean. “I have a Rhodes and a Wurlitzer and those things, but he’s got analog synths from the ’80s. He’s the tech wiz and also the guy sitting at the computer while we record it. ... I give him full producer privileges because sometimes he makes some choices that I myself would not have made. Maybe weird phrase lengths or bar lengths of a section—stuff that would have bothered me. But if I can just let someone else guide the ship, sometimes that allows for some music to be created that I would never have created by myself.”

So far, Dean’s work as Baraka and with Persona La Ave have been purely studio creations. The logistics of trying to re-create those sounds live make concerts difficult and costly.

“It’s just been this big experiment about how the internet can spread the music and grow the following. We both play in other bands and other things,” Dean said. “So we don’t really plan on playing it out but it’s always still in the back of our heads.”

Dean continues to work a dual musical career as a gigging jazz pianist and electronic music creator. He has played some local gigs with the Fredericksburg Jazz Collective and is happy to return to Virginia.

“Now I’m back, and I feel like I’m in a very different place than when I left Virginia over a decade ago,” said Dean. “I would rather live down here any day and drive up to D.C. for a gig or two when I need to than live up there. I grew up there, and I would just be here any day.”