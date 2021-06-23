'We wanted to keep it moving': Richmond's Butcher Brown drops new album, restarts live shows

The worlds of hip-hop and jazz have always been closely related. Richmond band Butcher Brown combines these two genres in a unique way to make music for the mind and body. The band formed as a studio ensemble to create backing tracks for hip-hop artists, and their backgrounds as jazz players always came through the beats.
“Instead of going and sampling, you can just hire us to record a bunch of beats and grooves, and you can sample that royalty-free,” said bassist Andrew Randazzo. “That’s how the whole thing got started, which is pretty unique and interesting. It just became a band shortly after that.”
Randazzo, drummer DJ Harrison and keyboardist Corey Fonville met while Randazzo and Fonville were students at Virginia Commonwealth University. Guitarist Morgan Burrs and vocalist/rapper/trumpet player/saxophonist Marcus Tenney round out the current lineup.
The sound of Butcher Brown has evolved over the years along with the musical interests of the band.
“There was a phase where we were like a rock band, we were really going for a rock fusion sound,” said Randazzo. “We’re kind of leaning more toward hip-hop and rap sounds these days after a period of just straight jazz fusion so the sound evolves from a genre perspective but also from a sonic perspective because the studio is our craft. We’re constantly honing that craft. We’re getting better at how to produce music and how to work in the studio.”
Fortunately, the band had just finished a prolific recording session in the fall of 2019 and had a wealth of material to release during the shutdown of live shows in 2020. The album “#KingButch” came out in 2020 and a follow-up EP titled “Encore” was just released this month.
“ ‘#KingButch’ was slated for a little earlier like June of 2020, but we pushed it because we thought maybe by September we could go on tour, but obviously that didn’t happen,” said Randazzo. “We wanted to keep it moving; we wanted to give the people what they want. We wanted to release some music so we put it out in an unconventional way–no tours, no show, no release party or anything like that. It was cool; I’m glad we put it out. We record a lot of music. We’ve probably recorded three or four albums’ worth since releasing ‘#KingButch’ just because we belong in the studio. That’s where we’re comfortable. That’s where we like to create. And we work really well together in the studio.”
With no live shows, Butcher Brown started performing remotely and putting its music together on YouTube, which it dubbed “Mothership Mondays” (a nod to the band’s Parliament/Funkadelic influence). Each member recorded their parts in their own space, then assembled them for the final video, which also included animated effects on the live video for a fun visual experience.
Recorded at the same sessions as “#KingButch,” the band considers the five-song EP “Encore,” which was just released this month, to be a different work.
“That EP was recorded in October of 2019, same time as we recorded the songs for ‘#KingButch,’ which was our latest full-length release,” said Randazzo. “There were some extra tracks that didn’t really fit in the narrative of ‘#KingButch,’ but we still wanted them to see the light of day and they kind of worked nicely together just as a little follow-up, almost as a bonus to the full-length album.”
Another fun project the band had in 2020 was the recording of the new theme song for Monday Night Football. After years of using a version of Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends,” the MNF crew decided to go for a change and use a revised version of Little Richard’s “Rip It Up”.
“The Monday Night Football gig came about through our record label,” said Randazzo. “The NFL really wanted this Little Richard song. Concord Records holds the rights to that music. They were the ones who were contacted about getting ‘Rip It Up’ on Monday Night Football. Since we are a Concord recording artist, we were called upon to modernize that a little bit and kind of bring it up to the 21st century.”
Like most musical artists, Butcher Brown has restarted live shows in the last few months. The band will play at Richmond’s “Friday Cheers” series at Brown’s Island on June 25.
“Can’t say enough good things about Venture Richmond and Stephen Lecky, who runs that whole concert series,” said Randazzo. “It’s always such a good time. I’ve gone down there to hang so many times just to go see other bands. ‘Friday Cheers’ is just such an awesome thing here in Richmond for people to get together and be together outside and listen to some music. I’m really glad they found a way to make it happen safely so that everyone’s comfortable following all the CDC guidelines. People can still come out and hear some good music.”