'We wanted to keep it moving': Richmond's Butcher Brown drops new album, restarts live shows

“That EP was recorded in October of 2019, same time as we recorded the songs for ‘#KingButch,’ which was our latest full-length release,” said Randazzo. “There were some extra tracks that didn’t really fit in the narrative of ‘#KingButch,’ but we still wanted them to see the light of day and they kind of worked nicely together just as a little follow-up, almost as a bonus to the full-length album.”

Another fun project the band had in 2020 was the recording of the new theme song for Monday Night Football. After years of using a version of Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends,” the MNF crew decided to go for a change and use a revised version of Little Richard’s “Rip It Up”.

“The Monday Night Football gig came about through our record label,” said Randazzo. “The NFL really wanted this Little Richard song. Concord Records holds the rights to that music. They were the ones who were contacted about getting ‘Rip It Up’ on Monday Night Football. Since we are a Concord recording artist, we were called upon to modernize that a little bit and kind of bring it up to the 21st century.”

Like most musical artists, Butcher Brown has restarted live shows in the last few months. The band will play at Richmond’s “Friday Cheers” series at Brown’s Island on June 25.

“Can’t say enough good things about Venture Richmond and Stephen Lecky, who runs that whole concert series,” said Randazzo. “It’s always such a good time. I’ve gone down there to hang so many times just to go see other bands. ‘Friday Cheers’ is just such an awesome thing here in Richmond for people to get together and be together outside and listen to some music. I’m really glad they found a way to make it happen safely so that everyone’s comfortable following all the CDC guidelines. People can still come out and hear some good music.”