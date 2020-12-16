'We will keep making great music': Choral groups bring joy to the area with virtual holiday concerts

It’s one of those quintessential December events, the holiday concert. But this year, rather than packing auditoriums, three Fredericksburg-area choral groups are performing virtually to keep audiences—and their members—safe.
It doesn’t look like a typical concert, but it sounds like one. Imagine: 10 singers at a time, spaced out over the large sanctuary at Zoan Baptist Church in Spotsylvania. They are all wearing masks, and all singing. That’s the Rappahannock Choral Society’s virtual show, which was filmed from the church’s choir loft to include all of the widely spaced singers.
Linda Monner, RCS president, said the group is glad to be able to do something for audiences this year.
The virtual performance is available now and can be found on the group’s Facebook page or website and includes holiday songs by the mixed voice group and the female vocal group, as well as solos. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Candy Cane Lane” and “Carol of the Bells” are just a few of the songs included in the festive performance.
“We’re still singing, through it all,” she said. “And still sharing Christmas music.”
Another local group, the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg, will hold its virtual winter concert Dec. 18 and 23, streamed through Facebook. The group did three virtual concerts this fall from their homes.
And C. Alexander Smith, artistic director of the Blue Ridge Chorale based in Culpeper, has planned an evening to “uplift and inspire” with his chorus.
Along with Christmas standards, the chorale will perform “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Rollo Dilworth. Smith said, “This isn’t a song that is usually sung at Christmastime, but the message about singing because we are happy was a good message for us to tell through song, especially with everything we had to endure this year.”
They arranged for the Culpeper Media Network to record the concert earlier this month. The members were broken into two groups, and they all wore the same masks for the performance.
The concert will be released on the Culpeper Network, the town’s government access channel, this coming Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be replayed through January and is also available to view on YouTube.
He said to expect contemporary and traditional Christmas songs during the hourlong program. It will also feature solos by some of the singers in the chorus.
“We sing an arrangement of ‘I Believe’ by Mark Miller which features Linda Long–Williams as the soloist, and it speaks about believing in love, the sun and God even when we don’t feel it,” he said. “Such a moving piece and it definitely pulls on the heart strings.”
This is the group’s only virtual show this year.
In preparation for this season, Smith and assistant director Melanie Bolas researched how to successfully sing and keep everyone safe. Ultimately, they had a total of 40 singers—down from the group’s usual 80 singers—rehearsing together at Culpeper Baptist Church.
He said the sanctuary holds 900 people, so they were able to distance and “during the first rehearsal everyone wore masks, which took some getting used to, and we started singing.”
As the season went on, they continued to abide by all of the guidelines, and “Melanie and I were amazed by the sound even with the smaller number of singers and with them wearing masks.”
The Rappahannock Choral Society has been similarly distancing and has been doing Zoom voice classes led by their conductor, Jordan Davidson, since April.
About a third of their members, though, wanted to sing in-person and prepare for a holiday concert together. They began meeting in the fall, like BRC, and have prepped for a concert that will be broadcast online.
Looking forward to 2021, Smith said he still wants to provide members with the opportunity to sing but will continue to follow guidelines and evaluate how to safely move forward.
“We will keep making great music,” he said.
