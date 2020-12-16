'We will keep making great music': Choral groups bring joy to the area with virtual holiday concerts

And C. Alexander Smith, artistic director of the Blue Ridge Chorale based in Culpeper, has planned an evening to “uplift and inspire” with his chorus.

Along with Christmas standards, the chorale will perform “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Rollo Dilworth. Smith said, “This isn’t a song that is usually sung at Christmastime, but the message about singing because we are happy was a good message for us to tell through song, especially with everything we had to endure this year.”

They arranged for the Culpeper Media Network to record the concert earlier this month. The members were broken into two groups, and they all wore the same masks for the performance.

The concert will be released on the Culpeper Network, the town’s government access channel, this coming Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be replayed through January and is also available to view on YouTube.

He said to expect contemporary and traditional Christmas songs during the hourlong program. It will also feature solos by some of the singers in the chorus.