Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will mark the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville with a series of interactive programs, beginning this Sunday. All programs are free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to wear good shoes, and bring water, sunscreen and bug spray for outdoor events.

Schedule highlights include:

April 30: “1863: Year of Confederate Reckoning,” a virtual talk with Stephanie McCurry at 7 p.m. McCurry will discuss how disenfranchised people in the Confederacy, especially enslaved people and white women, brought their political voices to bear on the war effort. Register online at https://forms.office.com/g/JEJL1LN3Ey

May 1-3: Pop-up Tent: “Chancellorsville in Memory.” Explore the place of Chancellorsville in history and memory at Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center.

May 6: Living History: All Day Programs at Fairview. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., living history programs include horse-drawn artillery demonstrations, talks and informal conversations with living historians, and a Night on the Battlefield evening program. Presented in partnership with living historians of the Liberty Rifles and First Section.

May 7: Salem Church Open House. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn about the fighting that took place there, the civilian experience, the care of casualties, and the burial of the dead in the aftermath of battle.

During Battlefield Talks and Walks on May 1-3 and May 5-7, park rangers will lead a variety of programs that explore the history of Chancellorsville from places where the battle occurred 160 years ago.

For a full schedule of National Park Service programs, visit go.nps.gov/chancellorsville- anniversary.

—Staff reports