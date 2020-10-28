'Night of the Living Musicals' brings out Riverside Center's dark side

And, of course, what Halloween experience is complete without some treats? Guests will be provided with a treat bag and, as for a special guest, Santa Claus will be making an appearance.

“Yes, Santa will be there, too,” said A’Hearn. “Rehearsal for our Christmas show, ‘A Riverside Family Christmas,’ starts on Nov. 1 and we’re very excited for it. The show will open on Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 27.”

Riverside recently wrapped up its run of “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” starring Riverside regulars Andrea Kahane and Carson Eubank. “Souvenir,” which débuted last month, marks the first main stage show at the center since mid-March and A’Hearn noted solid ticket sales.

“The lights are on, we’re up and running, and we’re trying to do everything as safely as possible,” he said. “With ‘Souvenir,’ our Sip & Sing Supper Club from earlier this year and now our Halloween experience, we’re certainly thinking outside of the box.”

In a global climate where theaters near and far are notably having to pause indefinitely or, in some cases, shutter, Riverside continues to push forward as a source for local normalcy.

“Our name is out there as a safe place for people to be entertained,” said A’Hearn. “Everyone is looking forward to the fall holidays and Christmas, and we look forward to being there for them.”