November Mysteries Roundup: Talented writers pen gripping whodunits

The development of metafiction — a book within a book — over the past half-century has expanded the perimeters of novels and the ability of authors to experiment.

Swiss writer Joël Dicker uses the concept with aplomb in his fourth novel, “The Enigma of Room 622” (HarperVia, $29.99, 592 pages).

Not long ago, a person was murdered in Room 622 of the Hôtel de Verbier in the Swiss Alps. When Joël Dicker — character and author — arrives at the inn in 2018, he’s assigned Room 621 and meets Londoner Scarlett Leonas, who occupies Room 621 bis (twice); the hotel eliminated Room 622 after the murder. The two agree to pursue a joint investigation.

The case focuses on the Ebezner Bank, a leading Swiss institution that must decide who should succeed the late Abel Ebezner as its president.

The top two candidates are his son, Macaire Ebezner, and Lev Levovitch. While Abel doubted Macaire’s suitability, he considered Lev his right arm and ruled that the succession should not depend on family ties.

A further complication: Macaire’s wife, Anastasia, is Lev’s mistress.

Dicker, cannily withholding the murder victim’s identity until roughly two-thirds into the story, keeps a tight grip on the reader’s attention as he creates an airtight, twist-filled plot, one peopled by characters brimming with plausibility who engage in behavior fueled by ambition, lust and lingering resentments.

Do not be intimidated by the length of this intricate and intelligent thriller. Revel in it — and in Dicker’s prodigious talent.

A corker from Cleeves

The classic British whodunit — a staple of crime fiction and a subgenre dear to many readers — continues to thrive, thanks to skillful authors such as Ann Cleeves.

She delivers another corker in “The Rising Tide” (Minotaur, $27.99, 384 pages), the 10th installment in her series featuring Detective Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Fifty years ago, eight teenagers participated in a retreat of sorts on Holy Island under the direction of teacher Judith Marshall. Charlotte left early, but the seven who stayed agreed to gather on the island every five years. But at the first reunion, Isobel died when the tide washed her car off the causeway.

Now in their 60s, the remaining members of the group return to the island. Phllip is an Anglican priest; Annie, a delicatessen worker; Dan, a wealthy operator of recreational parks, Annie’s former husband and domestic partner of Katherine Willmore, Vera’s chief superior; Lou (Isobel’s sister), the caregiver for dementia-ridden husband Ken; and Rick, a disgraced journalist.

Tensions run throughout the group. And when one is found hanged, Vera and her team must uncover deception and overcome reticence; their task expands exponentially when another murder occurs.

Cleeves creates these characters with nuanced authenticity as she lays bare the passions and wounds that motivate the suspects and the cops alike.

Devilishly addictive and heartbreakingly somber, “The Rising Tide” carries the reader into a world blessedly devoid of cheap thrills but gratifyingly replete with intelligence and authorial integrity.

Duo takes on

vigilante killers

The first victim is a vile and violent homeless man in San Francisco. The second, an easily bought congressman in Houston. The third, a greedy extremist in Minnetonka, Minn.

Enter Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers in “Righteous Prey” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $29.95, 416 pages), John Sandford’s 51st adult novel.

Davenport, a deputy U.S. marshal, and Flowers, a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent, have worked together in the past, but this installment gives them equal attention.

Motivated by resentments, thrill-seeking and madness, and enabled by their Bitcoin mega-wealth, the killers pledge “to murder people who need to be murdered.” They call themselves The Five, but a sixth person oversees their crimes.

As Davenport and Flowers investigate — assisted by FBI agents and local cops — they travel from Minnesota to San Diego, San Francisco, Cleveland and New York. When the corpse count climbs, the killers begin to turn on each other, while still pursuing their missions.

Sandford, who has been prodigiously fulfilling readers’ escapist desires since 1989, scores one of his best achievements with “Righteous Prey.”

A swaggering example of his talents, his latest again rewards his fans with law enforcement wisecrackery and a mood-lightening absurdity, in this case a man riding a unicycle in the dark, accompanied by his dog.

But as the novel culminates in a havoc of homicide, it also offers sanity, wisdom and a salient point:

Evil is its own ideology. And, like beauty, it lies solely in the eyes of the beholder.