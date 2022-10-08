October Mysteries Roundup: This fall, find suspense and deceit in these page-turners

Someone is killing the prominent physicians of New York City—and using suicide and accident to disguise murder.

But Lucas Page is on the case in “Do No Harm” (Minotaur, $27.99, 432 pages)—the third entry in Robert Pobi’s series featuring the polymath, discerner of patterns, astrophysicist, husband of Erin, father of their five adopted children, and FBI consultant who suffered grievous and permanent injuries while working for the bureau.

The 30-some fatalities include that of Dr. Arna Solomon, a pediatric oncologist planning a bar mitzvah trip for a grandson. As FBI Agent Alice Whitaker and NYPD Detective Johnny Russo investigate, they begin to focus on Albert Hess, an elderly man dying of cancer.

At that point in the narrative, Pobi triggers an explosion that rocks the Page family and jangles the reader’s nerves. On her way home from a grocery shopping trip with three of the children, Erin is wounded twice by gunfire, the kids are traumatized, and Lucas realizes he must throw himself fully into the investigation.

What follows is a tumultuous ride that delivers more shocks than the potholes in a winter-ravaged New York street.

Pobi honors the tripod on which successful thrillers stand: He elevates the genre by melding crime-fighting with family dynamics; paints his characters, especially Lucas, with originality; and wields a sure hand in depicting NYC in all its glory and its grit.

Dark and daring

For a male reviewer to assess a work of fiction about a long, fraught friendship between two women seems counterintuitive.

Many men consider the dynamics and trajectory of such a relationship incomprehensible, but they will find explanatory help in Jessica Fellowes’ first stand-alone novel, “The Best Friend” (Minotaur, $26.99, 320 pages).

Britons Kate and Bella meet when both are 6. At 17, a moment of teenage jealousy disrupts their accord, and they lose contact until a brief meeting occurs when they are 31.

But the drama boils over when the two are 42. Actor Kate, husband Alex and son Charlie move to the neighborhood where painter Bella, husband David and daughter Georgie reside. And it’s there that Kate’s manipulative self-absorption and Bella’s paralyzing insecurities combine to ignite the blaze of emotions that lead to a death.

Fellowes continues to carry the narrative through to the women’s old age, when they are 82. As she does so, she employs an unexpected revelation in the tragic events of the past and opens a previously padlocked door to reconciliation.

Best known for her nonfiction books about “Downton Abbey” and the historical novels focusing on the six aristocratic Mitford sisters whose exploits amused and appalled the United Kingdom in the 20th century, Fellowes takes a dark, divergent and daring path in “The Best Friend.”

An addictive whodunit

Two reasons to choose a house in turn-key condition:

You won’t spend your weekends on DIY projects or keeping a close eye on your workers. And it’s unlikely that the grounds will yield the remains of two people.

But that’s what Saffron “Saffy” Cutler and her boyfriend, Tom Perkins, encounter at the home Saffy’s mother gave them in England’s Cotswolds.

So begins Claire Douglas’ “The Couple at Number 9” (Harper, $16.99, 400 pages).

Saffy, who’s pregnant, and Tom are living in a cottage formerly owned by Saffy’s grandmother, Rose Grey, who gave it to Lorna, Rose’s daughter and Saffy’s mother. Lorna retains ownership but lives, works and pursues younger men in Spain until circumstances impel a trip to England.

When the builders excavate part of the garden, they uncover the remains, one of which is male, the other female. The police soon identify the male as reporter Neil Lewisham, who vanished in 1980, but not the female.

Meanwhile, Theo Carmichael, a chef in Yorkshire, finds a newspaper clipping on the desk of his father, retired physician Victor Carmichael. The report mentions Saffy and Rose; underneath the article, someone has written “FIND HER.” But which one?

Rose suffers from dementia in a care facility; her lucid moments are occurring further apart. She occasionally recognizes Saffy and Lorna, but the names she repeats most often are Sheila, Victor and Jean.

With cunning and misdirection, Douglas tells a story that turns on love, identity, fraud, deceit and cruelty. An addictive whodunit that also serves as a meditation on the definition of family, “The Couple at Number 9” disquiets and delights.