Orange County Fair returns this week

A decadeslong tradition of bringing entertainment to the community continues at the Orange County Fair this week, June 22–25.

The mainstay fair, in existence since before World War II, is bringing its usual offerings of performance and recreation with a couple of new shows to début this summer, including a Wild West show and a cowboy mounted shooting contest at the fairground along Old Gordonsville Road.

Andy Rotz performs on top of his trailer, alongside his dog in a Wild West spectacle to include trick roping, gun spinning, sharpshooting and whip cracking. A horseback shooting competition will add a new entertainment act to the fair with a chance for contestants to win some prize money.

The 4-H corner is adding a poultry show and rabbit show to its livestock showcase that already includes cattle, goats, sheep and hogs. The fair gives participants of the 4-H program, ranging in age from 5–19 an opportunity to showcase their animals.

“It’s the highlight of their year,” said Kaci Daniel, unit coordinator for 4-H Development. “It’s a lot of hard work and sweat but also enjoyment and a chance to show off their animals and show their sense of responsibility.”

The 4-H auction will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think for a lot of folks, it’s their first and maybe only real connection to agriculture. Agriculture is our county’s largest industry and yet a lot of people drive down the road and don’t understand what they’re seeing,” said Daniel. “By having these really nice, high quality, friendly, well-trained, calm animals it gives the public a chance to interact with livestock.”

Admission prices for Thursday through Saturday are $12 for ages 13 and up with free admission for children.

“[People] should be able to come out and have something to do and enjoy themselves and not spend a fortune to do it,” said Orange County Fair organizer Tony Rogers.

The carnival with rides and triple crown shows charges an admission fee of $25. The annual fair offerings also include horse shows, the Bar C Ranch petting zoo, the Moto Motion Entertainment dirt bike show, tractor pulls, the Orange County Fair beauty pageant, the Agri Cadabra and Rowdy Rooster farm-themed magic show, terrier races, power wheels derby, hypnotist Grayson Matchett and drag racing of dirt bikes, ATVs and trucks.

The Orange County Fair is following up their “best year ever,” said fair organizer Sarah Altman.

“We would love to top that. That’s our goal,” she said. “We will have some additions to some of our buildings, so our grounds are growing more permanent.”

As a nonprofit, the Orange County Fair brings its annual entertainment with the help of many volunteers.

“Volunteers are always welcome,” said Rogers. “To do what we said you have to really want to help the community and do something to give back.” See orangecountyfairva.com.