Pizza Palooza brings the party to down's Market Square this weekend
Pizza Palooza brings the party to down's Market Square this weekend

Pizza Palooza

This year’s Pizza Palooza vendors are Aladdin Restaurant Café, Primavera and Vocelli.

Fredericksburg–Este Association is bringing back Pizza Palooza to downtown’s Market Square on Saturday, from 5-9 p.m. The fundraiser for Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city group was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

This year, Aladdin Restaurant Café, Primavera and Vocelli will serve up the pies with $1 a slice (and compete for Best Specialty Pizza, Best Cheese Pizza and People’s Choice), and Italian Station will offer gelato.

The event will also include classic tunes from Acoustic Onion, craft beers from Adventure Brewing for $5 a glass and Italian wines for $5 a pour; soft drinks and water will also be available.

Admission is $2 cash. Credit cards will be accepted for all other purchases, including wine, beer, soft drinks, water and gelato. Details at fred-este.org and the Fred–Este Association’s Facebook page.

