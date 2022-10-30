Rappahannock Writers’ Conference set for Saturday

On Saturday, writers of all kinds will converge at Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg campus for the Rappahannock Writers’ Conference, a daylong event geared toward celebrating writers that will feature workshops, panel discussions and classes.

Organizers say the annual event, which came to fruition after a discussion between a local library official and an area writer several years ago, has grown every year.

Even when forced to go virtual during the pandemic, the conference continued to expand, organizers say. This year, hundreds of attendees are expected at Germanna’s Workforce and Technology Building, and a virtual option will also be available. The conference is free to attend.

Writers and those interested in the craft will have the chance to learn from more than 20 panelists and lecturers, including authors, novelists and poets.

Author and life coach Denise Hill will deliver the morning keynote presentation, “More than Just a Book.” Later, Hill will lead a workshop on best marketing practices. In 2021, the media veteran was named one of Yahoo Finance’s Top Communication Coaches, and ChoicePoint named her one of the nation’s Top Motivational Speakers.

Bestselling author Jeffery Deaver, who has published 44 novels, three collections of short stories and a nonfiction law book, will deliver the luncheon keynote on writing commercial fiction. Deaver’s first novel, “The Bone Collector,” was made into a major motion picture in 1999. Among his accolades are a International Thriller Writers’ Novel of the Year Award, the Steel Dagger from the Crime Writers’ Association in the United Kingdom and three lifetime achievement awards. He’s also been named a Grand Master by Mystery Writers of America.

Participating novelists also include:

Austin S. Camacho, who will address writing with cultural sensitivity;

Brian Paone, who will lead a session on finding the best point of view for your story;

Fredericksburg crime fiction writer Rick Pullen, who will head a class on dialogue;

Local YA novelist J.S. Furlong, who will hold a workshop on creating believable characters; and

Virginia sci-fi author William Galiani, who will discuss plotting with diagrams.

Also imparting knowledge will be Traci Hunter Abramson — a prolific Stafford author as well as one of the catalysts of the annual conference — who will speak on the benefits of bringing romance into a story; and fellow romance novelist Lisa Swinton, who will teach about how to pump up a story’s drama.

Several aspects of the trade will be thoroughly examined in other sessions throughout the day:

Teacher and editor Ellie Whitney will lead a class on improving readability.

Speaker and poet Kim B. Miller will offer tips to indie authors.

Screenwriter Wendy Latella will give an introduction to her craft.

Fan fiction aficionado Ksenya Swinton will cover the basics of writing on the internet.

And Chandra Gore will share the path to a successful book launch.

Another area of focus will be research, as Char McCargo Bah will share what she has learned over 41 years as an investigative and a genealogical researcher.

There are sessions designated for writers at all skill levels, as well as beginning and advanced writers. Young people are encouraged to take the “Teen Track,” and a virtual track is also available.

Virtual sessions include “(Re)Discover Your Poetic Voice,” led by poet Katherine Gotthardt; “Pruning the Tree: Writing Micro-fiction,” taught by Elizabeth Spencer Spragins; and Mary E. Maki’s class, “Make a Scene.” Online attendees can learn about boosting productivity during a class led by novelist Sarah Warburton.

The event will also feature book signings, networking opportunities and panel discussions. Authors Jeffrey James Higgins, Lane Stone and Stacy Woodson will share their experiences in the crime fiction genre during a discussion moderated by Abramson. Pullen will moderate a discussion between Higgins, Stone and Warburton on finding and working with agents. And Abramson will again moderate “The Writer’s Toolbox Panel Discussion,” featuring Camacho, James Noll and Warburton.

Germanna’s Center for Workforce Development is the platinum sponsor of the event. Other sponsors include Mystery Writers of America, Mid-Atlantic Chapter, and Topside Federal Credit Union. The event will be held in partnership with Indie Author Day.

In November 2015, Abramson talked with Central Rappahannock Regional Library Adult Services Programmer Joy O’Toole about writers’ conferences and how there were none in the Fredericksburg area. At the time, local authors had to go to Richmond, Charlottesville or Washington to find the nearest gathering, they said. Abramson and O’Toole determined the local library would be the perfect host, so the first conference was held at the Porter Branch in Stafford in November 2017.

Nearly 140 writers showed up, and organizers soon realized they were onto something big. The library held a second conference the following year. This time, it overflowed the library’s Howell Branch in Stafford. In 2019, the conference was held on the more spacious University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus. At this point, library officials renamed the event the Rappahannock Writers’ Conference.

For more information, visit librarypoint.org/rappahannock-writers-conference.