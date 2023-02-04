Magic is in the making at the Kennedy Center in Washington right now.

After last fall's dynamite staging of "Guys and Dolls," starring a long list of theatrical heavyweights (James Monroe Iglehart! Jessie Mueller! Phillipa Soo! Steven Pasquale!), the Broadway Center Stage series returns with another knock-out production. And again, the Kennedy Center has hit the jackpot with this cast featuring stars from stage and screen.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" is not often produced like others in his repertory, such as "Cats" or "Phantom," which is soon ending its historic run on Broadway. This show — onstage through Feb. 8 for a limited run — offers audiences a rare opportunity to delight in this spectacular tale of twisted love and intrigue, and seriously, one of the best performances I've ever seen onstage.

Based on Billy Wilder's film noir, "Sunset Boulevard" follows a struggling young writer and his warped relationship with a forgotten movie star looking to make her big return (she doesn't like the word comeback). The cash-strapped Joe Gillis, who is trying to lose a couple of men hot on his tail, ends up driving onto the estate belonging to an eccentric silent film actress (a funeral for her pet monkey is commencing upon his arrival). He agrees to help with her script, intended for Cecil B. DeMille, and in turn, she takes care of his lodging and finances. Win-win, right?

Friendship turns into love, before delving into something darker, filled with obsession, bitterness, jealousy and ultimately, rage.

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block delivers a tour de force performance as Norma Desmond, a tragic character teetering between fantasy and reality. She's absolutely mesmerizing as she brings this icon to life — dramatic twists of the hands and all. There's verve in every move and bold confidence in every line. And let's not forget about those piercing, aching looks.

It's hard not to feel for her as she slips into her silver screen heaven, especially with Block's breathtaking delivery of "As We Never Said Goodbye." Sitting on a studio chair, Norma reminiscences about her glory days and dreams of her second act while Hollywood bustles around her. Then as she's leaving the soundstage, Norma slightly tilts the head of a young actress during a scene so the cameras can capture her face better.

Derek Klena, a Tony nominee most recently sending hearts aflutter in "Moulin Rouge," commands the stage as Joe and is perfectly matched with Block to convey this complicated relationship. His second-act rendition of "Sunset Boulevard," a showcase for his powerhouse vocals, is absolutely thrilling. Other standouts in this all-around perfect cast: the vocally stunning Nathan Gunn as Norma's intensely loyal butler Max who's always lurking about. And Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's "Moana," is a treat here as the sweet script editor Betty Schaeffer, who's engaged to Joe's buddy Artie (a wonderful Michael Maliakel from Broadway's "Aladdin") and later develops feelings for the writer.

"Sunset Boulevard," meticulously directed by Sammi Cannold, has brought old Hollywood glamour to the venue's Eisenhower Theater. Costume designer Alejo Vietti's decadent wardrobe pieces offer a striking contrast to the swirling black and white images that play in the background. The jewel-toned frocks and candy-colored dresses donned by the female ensemble are bright and fun, and each of Norma's looks deserve its own award from the moment she makes her first glittery appearance standing high on the staircase to her final bow with that statement gold headpiece.

Paul Tate DePoo III, who's behind the scenic and projection design, immerses audiences in this faraway time, from a Hollywood studio to Norma's mansion. Grand wooden staircases bookend the stage, with large crystal chandeliers heightening the home's grandeur. And those cool nighttime driving scenes are cleverly pulled off with handheld lights floating in the darkness.

This may be a staged concert, but the Kennedy Center is firing on all cylinders with this devastating masterpiece about a fading film star left behind by Hollywood as enters a new chapter.

Norma Desmond is a force, and so is Stephanie J. Block. These are two leading ladies who will not be forgotten anytime soon.