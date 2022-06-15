Roundup of Juneteenth celebrations

In honor of Juneteenth National Independence Day, which was introduced as a federal holiday last year, several celebrations will be held at parks, schools and historic sites throughout the region this weekend:

Caroline County: The Juneteenth celebration continues from noon until dusk Saturday at Caroline Park with DJ, vendors, food, games, prizes, live music and dance performances. 19127 County Park Drive, Milford.

Colonial Beach: The town’s Juneteenth event will feature music, performers, storytellers, historians, exhibits and vendors in celebration of Freedom Day. Presenters include The Westmoreland Storytellers Daisy Douglas and Rita Mae Wagstaff; Cleo Coleman as Harriet Tubman; Marian Veney Aston from the A. T. Johnson Museum; NAACP Historian Gladys Johnson; and Dr. Kelley Deetz from Stratford Hall. Musical performers include Kid December and Joyce Minor Haden. The public is also invited to bring signs, flowers and/or tokens to be placed under a memorial tent to remember the victims in Buffalo, N.Y., and others whose lives have been cut short needlessly over the years. Town Hill, located on the corner of Colonial and Washington avenues. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Co-hosted by Colonial Beach Parks & Rec, Coming To The Table CBVA, Westmoreland Branch NAACP and Colonial Beach Greenspace. 540/287-8207; eventbrite.com/e/331416845707.

Colonial Forge High School: Stafford’s NAACP branch will host a celebration including music, dance, drama, spoken word poetry, indoor and outdoor exhibits, and activities for all ages. A silent auction will be held inside and vendors and food trucks will be on hand. 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free with Eventbrite registration. tinyurl.com/staffordjuneteenth.

John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum: “Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration,” sponsored by the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP, the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, and the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union. 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Following event, transportation will be provided to attend the King George Juneteenth celebration. naacpspotsylvania.org.

Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center: Featuring historic reenactment by 23rd Colored Troops; classic car and bike show; more than 30 vendors and food trucks; performances by Major League Band and Brencore Allstars; Kids Corner by King George parks & recreation; STEM tent; economic empowerment workshop; panel discussion by NAACP; and Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth. 17420 Mount Bethel Lane, King George. 1 p.m. Saturday. Free. jazzinthecountry.com/events.

Old Walker–Grant: Featuring fashion show, rap battle, flag football, games for kids, gospel music, a DJ and a tribute to fallen loved ones, among other activities. Fireworks will cap the festivities. 200 Gunnery Road, Fredericksburg. 1–9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Orange County: A homecoming celebration and dedication of a commemorative park will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 138 W. Church St. The park dedication will begin at 12:30 p.m., with music, art and other activities throughout the Town of Orange all day. Rain or shine; bring lawn chairs. A virtual lecture series is also taking place via Zoom on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Lectures include “Juneteenth: The Taste of Homecoming” on June 22; “Juneteenth: The Soundtrack of Homecoming,” June 29; “Juneteenth: The Heroes of Homecoming,” July 6. Register online. Sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society & LOVEOrange Virginia/Orange Downtown Alliance. ocaahsjuneteenth.org/juneteenth; loveorangevirginia.org.

Patriot Park: Rho Zeta Sigma fraternity will host an event with music, food trucks and local talent. 5710 Smith Station Road, Fredericksburg. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Free. Sign up on Eventbrite.

REGIONALColonial Williamsburg: The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is offering free admission to the historic area and the art museums from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Special programming includes performances, walking tours and visits to archaeological sites. Tickets are still required for events that fall outside of general admission programming, such as carriage rides, evening programs and the musket range. colonialwilliamsburg.org/explore/special-event/celebrate-juneteenth.

Jamestown Settlement: Featuring performances by Atumpan Dance Theatre; poets and spoken-word artists from Teens With a Purpose–The Youth Movement; performances by singers Rico Robinson and Sylvia Tabb Lee, and violinist Odysseus; and dramatic readings by James Cameron. Free; advance online ticket registration is highly encouraged due to limited capacity. 2 p.m. Saturday. https://jyfmuseums.org/juneteenth.

Monticello: Thomas Jefferson’s home will present “Ascendant: The Power of Descendant Communities to Shape Our Stories, Places and Future” 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the West Lawn. Speakers include filmmaker Ava DuVernay, The Atlantic writer Clint Smith, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon–Reed, musician Wynton Marsalis, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker and more. Works by painter Titus Kaphar, including a piece commissioned especially for the event, will be on display. Free; registration is required. monticello.org/exhibits-events/calendar-of-events/ascendant.

For more on Juneteenth celebrations, visit virginia.org/juneteenthinvirginia.