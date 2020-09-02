See Vic Ruggiero at Downtown Greens socially distant show

The new single by New York ska band The Slackers, “Nobody’s Listening” addresses the polarized state of the U.S. political discourse. Lead singer and songwriter Vic Ruggiero described how he was inspired to write the song.
“ ‘Nobody’s Listening’ is about me talking to a musician friend of mine that is not listening,” said Ruggiero. “I’m trying to have a conversation and he’s just saying don’t talk to me you’re not going to change my mind. I was so frustrated with that because this is what makes us different people, you and I. If you give me information and you show me that my thinking isn’t right, I’ll change my mind. I’m ready. It’s happened.”
With the lines between fact and opinion being blurred, and growing distrust in traditional sources of news and information, Ruggiero feels it is more important than ever to take a stand on important issues.
“I realized at a certain point you have to be obvious about it,” said Ruggiero. “You have to say pick a side. You have to be on the side of what’s moral and ethical. I didn’t realize until these recent years that you have to say things as simple as, hey people, let’s remember—Nazis are bad. It’s really a drag you have to say this. I’m sorry everybody, I know it seems a little redundant, maybe a little elementary—white supremacy—not a good idea.”
Ruggiero formed the Slackers in 1992. He had played in various punk bands in high school but was inspired to explore playing ska after attending a show with some friends.
“A really cool girl from school was like, ‘Hey, I got these passes to go to this bar for my birthday,’ ” said Ruggiero. “So I went and I saw all these people dancing, and I saw all these people dressed up cool, and then the bands were musical. That was it. I gotta find out what this is. This is even better than punk ... and it had the energy and the subculture.”
The Slackers have become one of the leading third wave ska bands—groups that combine the grit of American punk with the high energy and rhythms of Jamaican ska. In between recording material for The Slackers, Ruggiero began creating some demos of his own songs in the studio which were outside the band’s ska style.
“I started recording my stuff—this is the not-Slackers stuff,” said Ruggiero. “Some friend of ours came down and he said, ‘Sounds like you’ve been listening to “Highway 61” on repeat.’ I was like whoa, I guess it does sound like that. That era of Dylan is so much about the band and so much about the groove as much as it’s about the cool songs and cool weird poetry, it’s about the sound of the band … I wasn’t really thinking that had sunk in and was now coming out naturally. Once I started to see that consciously, then it was like, oh I get it. Now I can see it in The Slackers, how it all comes out. Songwriting is just songwriting, it doesn’t necessarily have a genre.”
Since then, Ruggiero has released 15 solo albums with a broad range of styles and instrumentation from solo performances with guitar or piano to small group sessions. His musical vocabulary runs from ragtime jazz to blues to rockabilly. Ruggiero’s songwriting owes a debt to older styles that he admires.
“I’m not one of those people that say I’m rockabilly or I’m a ska kid,” said Ruggiero. “I’m a music lover and to me, the ’50s and ’60s is a golden age for music, whether you’re talking about blues or country or rock ’n’ roll or ska. It’s all happening.”
While Ruggiero misses playing for large audiences with The Slackers in 2020, he has enjoyed doing solo shows at smaller venues. He will be doing a solo show in Fredericksburg on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Greens lower garden.
“I can play really small places that The Slackers would never play, and that’s actually the kick that I get,” said Ruggiero. “I get something out of those gigs. There’s really something to playing little shows. This is the next step. OK, Fredericksburg, I’m going to play the little common green, like in England, the little village green. It’s the small garden that borders people’s houses. I’m into it. From what I understand it’s supposed to be really acoustic.”
